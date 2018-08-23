Sister Rose Celeste O’Connell, OP, dies May 17

Facebook

ADRIAN, Mich.— Sister Rose Celeste O’Connell, OP, died on Thursday, May 17, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Michigan. She was 79 and in the 62nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Rose Celeste was born Mary Ann O’Connell in Chicago, Illinois, to Thomas and Edna (Dion) O’Connell. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Adrian, Michigan, and received a bachelor of arts degree in fine arts and a master of science degree in guidance, both from Barry College (University), Miami, Florida. She held certifications in guidance and counseling, substance abuse ministry, and clinical pastoral education and was a certified associate addictions professional.

Sister Rose ministered in education for 28 years in Detroit, Michigan; Miami Shores, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, and Riviera Beach, Florida; at St. Mary’s School in Rome, Georgia from 1961-64; and Montgomery, Alabama; including nine years as principal in Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, and Montgomery. Sister Rose was a pastoral care supervisor at Hanley Rehab Center at St. Mary Hospital in West Palm Beach for four years. Sister Rose served as secretary of the Adrian Dominican Congregation for 26 years and then was director of the Congregation Office of Information until her death.

For many years Sister Rose organized and facilitated Serenity Retreats at Weber Center and was an active member of the Dominican Sisters Conference and Dominican Leadership Conference.

Sister Rose was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas. She is survived by her sister Elinor Kannon, of Downers Grove, Illinois, and a nephew.

The funeral Mass was celebrated on May 21.

Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI, 49221.