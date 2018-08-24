Cumming
Pinecrest Academy names new head coach for varsity girls lacrosse
Published August 24, 2018
CUMMING—Mary Alexandra “Alex” Abbey has been named the new head coach for Pinecrest Academy’s varsity girls lacrosse team.
Abbey, a graduate of Lambert High School, Suwanee, earned seven varsity letters—four in lacrosse and three in basketball.
She received a scholarship to play lacrosse at Shorter University, Rome, where she was a three-year starter. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history, Abbey remained at Shorter as a graduate assistant, working with the women’s lacrosse team, while pursuing a master’s degree in sports management. She is currently completing her master’s degree online as she joins Pinecrest Academy for the 2018-2019 school year.
In addition to head coaching duties for lacrosse, she will also assist Coach Jonathan Oshinski in coaching the varsity girls basketball team.
Abbey has been a parishioner of St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek, since 2003.