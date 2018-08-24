Pinecrest Academy names new head coach for varsity girls lacrosse

Facebook

CUMMING—Mary Alexandra “Alex” Abbey has been named the new head coach for Pinecrest Academy’s varsity girls lacrosse team.

Abbey, a graduate of Lambert High School, Suwanee, earned seven varsity letters—four in lacrosse and three in basketball.

She received a scholarship to play lacrosse at Shorter University, Rome, where she was a three-year starter. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history, Abbey remained at Shorter as a graduate assistant, working with the women’s lacrosse team, while pursuing a master’s degree in sports management. She is currently completing her master’s degree online as she joins Pinecrest Academy for the 2018-2019 school year.

In addition to head coaching duties for lacrosse, she will also assist Coach Jonathan Oshinski in coaching the varsity girls basketball team.

Abbey has been a parishioner of St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek, since 2003.