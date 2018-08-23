Fayette County holds its inaugural media day for high school football

Photo By Michael Alexander (L-r) Our Lady of Mercy High School wide receiver and defensive back Bryson Mullins, lineman Louis Burts Jr., linebacker and running back Colin Schmitz and head coach Mark Miller take questions from reporters during Fayette County’s inaugural football media day, Aug. 4, at Fayette County High School in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE—Fayette County High School hosted the county’s first media day for high school football on Aug. 4. They were joined by five other high schools, which included McIntosh, Our Lady of Mercy, Sandy Creek, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater.

Each school was accompanied by its head coach and three players, who took turns taking questions from the media.

Reginald Booker, the offensive coordinator for Fayette County High School, approached his head coach, Mike Davis, about the idea for a media day.

“I noticed other counties had a media day for football,” said Booker. “They’ve even had one for basketball in our county.” He said all the coaches embraced the idea and in two weeks they pulled the event together.

The event was sponsored by sports and fitness training company, All In Performance, and Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More.