Summer Scout Mass to be celebrated June 17 at camp

COVINGTON—The Atlanta Archdiocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting and the Scouts will have the annual Summer Camp Mass on Sunday, June 17 at Bert Adams Scout Reservation, 218 Scout Road, Covington.

Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III will be the celebrant for the 4:30 p.m. Mass. Guests should take the road all the way into the camp and park in the Gorman parking lot. Mass will be celebrated in the Woodruff Dining Hall.

For further information, please contact Deacon Tom Gotschall, archdiocesan Scout chaplain, at 770-490-9436, or Mary Ellen Yeomans, Scout communications chair, at 470-282-8824.