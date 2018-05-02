Scholarship will assist St. Pius X student in Spanish culture immersion

Facebook

ATLANTA—St. Pius X High School junior Ansley Boykin won the 2018 Junior Study Abroad Scholarship for her achievement on the National Spanish Examination and for her excellent skills in the Spanish language.

Boykin earned travel to Spain to study the language and culture at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid. She’ll join 23 other scholarship winners.

“This two-week immersion program is designed to allow our top students to study university-level material during morning classes and then go on an excursion to see firsthand what they’ve learned in class,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, director of the National Spanish Examinations.

This national award, valued at over $3,500, is given each year to 24 students who earn high scores on the National Spanish Examination and then submit samples of their written and oral work in Spanish to a selection committee.