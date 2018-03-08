Talent of St. Pius X art students on display

Students participating in the St. Pius X High School visual arts show pose with their teacher, Corinna Brannon, center. Shown (l-r) are Matthew Spencer, Sophia De Lurgio, Lauren Fairleigh and Abby Craver.

ATLANTA—St. Pius X High School is hosting the 14th annual juried visual arts show exhibit through Friday, March 16, at the school.

An opening reception was held Feb. 23 in the Young Center auditorium, followed by a reception.

Artwork in a variety of media will be on display. Categories for judging included drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, 2D design and 3D design.

Winners of Principal Awards were Kyra Graap, Kassia Jezak, Andrew Gray and Mary Reynolds. President Award recipients were Ian Jezak, Emmie Barnhardt, Lauren Fairleigh and Logan Maiolo. Earning Best in Show awards were Jameson Horton, honorable mention for a self portrait; Juliana Nark, third-place for “Night in the Woods”; Logan Maiolo, second-place for “Rags” and Elizabeth Patton, first-place for her self portrait.

The high school is located at 2674 Johnson Road, NE, Atlanta.