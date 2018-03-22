Epiphany Byzantine Church announces Holy Week schedule

Facebook

ROSWELL—The Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Church invites all to join a spiritual journey to Golgotha and the empty tomb of Easter this Holy Week.

The church is located at 2030 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. The Holy Week schedule is as follows:

Palm Sunday and the Feast of the Annunciation; Sunday, March 25, at 10 a.m. includes a blessing of palms and willows followed by the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom.

Holy and Great Wednesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m.—the Divine Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts (vespers and Holy Communion).

Holy and Great Thursday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.—vespers and Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great.

Holy and Great Friday, March 30, 10 a.m. Matins and the solemn reading of the Passion Gospels; 7:30 p.m. Solemn vespers with burial procession, entombment of the Epitaphios (burial shroud of Christ) and distribution of blessed flowers; 9- 12 p.m. Candlelight vigil watch at the grave; 11 p.m. Jerusalem “Lamentation” matins at the grave.

Holy and Great Saturday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Solemn Resurrection matins followed by the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom; blessing of Easter foods.

Pascha, Easter Sunday, April 1, 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom; blessing of Easter foods.

Epiphany Byzantine is one of the 23 particular Eastern Catholic Churches, along with the Latin Church, which together comprise the fullness and diversity of the Catholic Church around the world under Pope Francis.

The Byzantine Church follows liturgical traditions established by the Church of Constantinople, founded by St. Andrew the Apostle. Its Holy Week rituals and customs are characterized by rich mysticism, symbolism and faith expressions.