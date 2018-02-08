St. Pius X Church to host ‘Mercy & Mary’ retreat

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

CONYERS—Father Michael Gaitley, director of formation for the Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy, will lead a Mercy & Mary Retreat, March 2-3, at St. Pius X Church in Conyers.

Father Gaitley, MIC, is a past speaker in the English track program at the Atlanta Eucharistic Congress and the bestselling author of “33 Days to Morning Glory.” He is also director of evangelization for the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception.

The retreat hours will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Pius X Church is located at 2621 Highway 20, SE, Conyers

Registration is open for the full immersion experience into the Divine Mercy and Mary. The retreat will include talks by Father Gaitley, Mass, adoration, a book signing with the priest, the Divine Mercy chaplet, coffee and donuts and lunch.

Retreatants are invited to join the parish community for its Lenten fish fry and Stations of the Cross on Friday evening prior to the retreat. The fish fry dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 2.

Five conferences with Father Gaitley will be: “Personal Testimony: Now is the Time of Mercy,” “St. John Paul II: Fatima and the Great Mercy Pope,” “St. Maximilian Kolbe: Mary’s Instrument of Mercy,” “St. Thérèse: The Way of Merciful Love” and “Your Role in this Time of Mercy.”

The Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy is a not-for-profit religious organization. A portion of the registration cost is a donation and will be tax deductible. The retreat registration fee is $49.95 and funds ministries to the homeless and needy in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, and New York.