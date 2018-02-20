Schools take time to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

Photo by Thomas Spink Faculty and staff from the Atlanta Archdiocese’s 18 archdiocesan and six independent Catholic schools gathered for the annual Archbishop’s Banquet for Catholic Education on Jan. 27 at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Marietta. Shown are the employees of the year, chosen by their peers and each honored at the event for their contributions during the year, along with Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, front, fourth from left, and archdiocesan superintendent of Catholic schools, Diane Starkovich, Ph.D., front, sixth from left.

ATLANTA—Sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association, National Catholic Schools week is celebrated each year in dioceses around the United States. This year’s observance, held from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, was commemorated in the Archdiocese of Atlanta with special Masses, activities and the archdiocesan spelling bee.

The theme of National Catholic Schools Week this year was “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the week started with the annual Archbishop’s Banquet for Catholic Education, held at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center, Marietta. Attending were those who serve with dedication in the Catholic schools of the archdiocese, including faculty and staff—teachers, directors, principals, administrative assistants, coaches, custodians and others—from the 18 archdiocesan and six independent Catholic schools in the archdiocese. At the banquet one employee from each of these schools was recognized as the outstanding employee of the year, chosen by

their peers. In addition, a principal of the year and preschool director of the year are also honored at the banquet.

Following is the list of those honored at the banquet.

Greg Johnson, math teacher, Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell; Dolores Kaufmann, kindergarten teacher, Christ the King School, Atlanta; Emily Bird, AP English language and composition teacher, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, Atlanta; Beth Van de Voorde, campus minister, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta; Brenda Maxwell, third-grade teacher, Holy Redeemer School, Johns Creek; Emily Lynch, third-grade teacher, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta; Mike Trapani, dean of students, Marist School, Atlanta; Gail Parker, assistant principal and AP Calculus teacher, Monsignor Donovan High School, Athens; Julie Pack, religious education/service learning coordinator, Notre Dame Academy, Duluth; Elsie Llano, instructional aide, Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta; Jennifer Cawley, art teacher, Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville; Colleen Hagert, kindergarten/first grade teacher, Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone; Dana Oshinski, preschool teacher, Pinecrest Academy, Cumming; Heather Beck, sixth-grade language arts teacher, Queen of Angels School, Roswell; Nina Garcia, middle school math teacher, St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw; Margo Wach, middle school science teacher, St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn; Ginger Schilling, media and middle school instructional aide, St. John the Evangelist School, Hapeville; Bertin Gallegos, maintenance supervisor, St. Joseph School, Athens; Megan Crabtree, middle school English teacher, St. Joseph School, Marietta; Beth Dempsey, second-grade teacher, St. Jude the Apostle School, Sandy Springs; Daphne Stephens, director of IT and athletic coordinator, St. Mary School, Rome; Rachael Morledge, paraprofessional, St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur; Mary Valles Jones, associate director of advancement, St. Pius X High School, Atlanta; and Heather Upton, kindergarten teacher, St. Thomas More School, Decatur.

Nancy Wolhlfrom, of St. Ann Church preschool, Marietta, was honored as Preschool Director of the Year. Susanne Greenwood, of St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur, was selected by her colleagues as the Principal of the Year.