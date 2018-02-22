Fall 2017 grant awards announced by Catholic Foundation of North Georgia

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

HOW TO APPLY •Contact the Catholic Foundation at grants@cfnga.org or www.cfnga.org for the application. •The next deadline for the general and parish enrichment grant programs is 5 p.m., Saturday, March 31. •One application per organization or archdiocesan department may be submitted via email, fax or mail.

ATLANTA—The Catholic Foundation of North Georgia issued 39 grants totaling $102,500 for the 2017 competitive fall grant cycle. These grants will support the Catholic community through a variety of causes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The Catholic Foundation attracts, professionally manages, and invests gifts to support the current and long-term financial needs of parishes, schools, charities and other ministries to help them achieve their missions. The foundation accepts grant applications and makes grant awards twice yearly.

General fall grant awards

The Catholic Foundation’s board of directors awarded and approved the 39 general grants shown below.

A Beacon of Hope, Johns Creek: $2,500 to support The Bridge, a long-term care program for pregnant women.

Archdiocese of Atlanta Eucharistic Congress, Smyrna: $5,000 to sponsor the 2018 Eucharistic Congress.

Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell: $2,500 toward the purchase of 3D printers.

Bright Futures Atlanta, Atlanta: $2,000 to support a year-round academic platform and support system for at-risk youth in Atlanta.

Catholic Charities Atlanta, Smyrna: $5,000 to provide Family Preservation services to families in Douglas County.

Catholic Committee of the South, Avondale Estates: $2,000 to help with Gathering for Mission, to communicate the voice and vision of Pope Francis to bishops, clergy and laity.

Christ Child Society of Atlanta, Atlanta: $2,500 to support the Literacy Program for at-risk children in grades PreK-6 at St. Peter Claver Regional School.

Community Helping Place, Dahlonega: $3,000 to buy additional food for those in need in Lumpkin County.

Cool Girls, Atlanta: $2,500 to fund transportation to the afterschool and Saturday programs providing a community support system for underprivileged girls.

Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain: $2,300 to help fund the ESL outreach program to the immigrant communities in Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Covenant House, Atlanta: $5,000 to support educational services to homeless and trafficked youth at the Community Service Center in Metro Atlanta.

Eagle Ranch, Chestnut Mountain: $2,500 to support the individualized education program at the school.

El Refugio, Decatur: $2,000 to help with rent and housing expenses at the Hospitality House near Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin.

Elaine Clark Center, Chamblee: $2,500 to support the scholarship program.

FaithBridge Foster Care, Alpharetta: $2,500 for operating costs to train new foster families and to help serve foster children.

Focus and Fragile Kids, Atlanta: $2,500 to purchase a Convaid stroller for a child with a developmental disability.

Gigi’s House, Morrow: $1,900 to furnish the kitchen with refrigeration and cooking equipment.

Interfaith Outreach Home, Doraville: $3,000 to help with rent and provide essential services for the families living at IOH.

Kids2Leaders, Marietta: $2,500 to support program operating costs.

Lionheart School, Alpharetta: $2,500 to fund scholarships for families with financial need.

Living Room, Atlanta: $1,000 to support those in the community living with HIV/AIDS and facing homelessness.

Mercy Senior Care, Rome: $3,000 to enhance the adult day health programming to include art therapy.

Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences, Doraville: $2,000 to assist with therapeutic program treatment for individuals in residence recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction.

Moving In the Spirit, Atlanta: $2,000 to help fund the dance and leadership training programs in low-income neighborhoods.

Next Generation Focus, Cumming: $2,000 for operating costs for tutoring and educational enrichment services for at-risk students in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.

No One Alone, Dahlonega: $2,200 to help purchase a security system and mini-refrigerator at the domestic violence shelter’s new Opportunity Center.

Nuestra Fe, Smyrna: $2,000 to help purchase additional broadcasting equipment, including an IP digital broadcasting console and a PC.

Our Lady of LaSalette Church, Canton: $2,500 to install an access ramp at the rectory and to permit ADA access for ministry meetings held at the rectory.

Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper: $2,000 to help fund a pilgrimage to New Orleans for teens and their families.

Project Healthy Grandparents, Atlanta: $2,600 for general operating needs to strengthen and support grandparent-headed families in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Regina Caeli Academy, Roswell: $2,500 to cover costs of sacraments, retreats, pastoral counseling and other priestly functions.

Sheltering Arms, Atlanta: $2,000 for the Early Education Tuition Scholarships Program for children from low-income families.

Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, Jonesboro: $2,500 to help cover home repairs for families who are currently on the home repair wait list.

St. Anthony of Padua Church, Atlanta: $3,000 to help with parish renovations of the nave and sanctuary.

St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown: $5,000 to purchase bilingual hymnals and a keyboard for the Hispanic congregation.

St. Paul of the Cross Church, Atlanta: $1,000 to purchase new books and supplies for religious education and the new PSR art room.

Wellspring Living, Atlanta: $2,000 to provide specialized programming for victims of domestic minor sex trafficking.

Youth Ministry in the Mountains, Cleveland: $5,000 to fund a part-time youth minister, transportation and supplies for a joint youth ministry program for two churches in northeast Georgia.

Youth Villages, Douglasville: $2,000 for “America Learns” software, training and implementation, to assist in operations management of the AmeriCorps educational program on campus.

Parish enrichment grant awards

The Catholic Foundation’s Pastors Advisory Council made the award recommendation for 10 parish enrichment grants to the Foundation’s board for approval. These grants help meet meaningful needs the pastor has identified.

Good Samaritan Church, Ellijay: $1,000 for FORMED (Catholic Faith on demand), providing video studies, movies, audio presentations and e-books for small groups or self-study.

Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn: $1,000 to help purchase an ethernet switch to allow the religious education classes to use existing video equipment.

St. Andrew Church, Roswell: $1,000 to help support the Alpha program, offered in English and Spanish.

St. Anna Church, Monroe: $1,000 to purchase a network projector for adult education, school of religion and organization meetings.

St. Bernadette Church, Cedartown: $1,000 for FORMED (Catholic Faith on demand), providing video studies, movies, audio presentations and e-books for small groups or self-study.

St. Gabriel Church, Fayetteville: $1,000 to expand the community garden built last spring, adding additional cinderblock, dirt, fencing and equipment storage.

St. George Church, Newnan: $1,000 to purchase two mobile smart TVs for K-5, EDGE, Life Teen and adult faith formation classes.

St. John Paul II Mission, Gainesville: $1,000 to purchase Flor y Canto hymnals and keyboard accompaniment for the choirs.

St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock: $1,000 for the teens to attend a Catholic leadership conference.

St. Thomas More Church, Decatur: $1,000 to fund the formation of Life Groups—small communities within the parish, helping to cultivate Christian relationships, faith sharing and prayer.