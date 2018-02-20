Archbishop Gregory, Sister Helen Prejean to speak at death penalty forum

Facebook

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will join community and faith leaders and special guest Sister Helen Prejean, CSJ, on Thursday, Feb. 15, for a panel discussion on the death penalty in America.

The event will be from 6-9 p.m. at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 805 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta.

The free forum will be followed by a reception and book signing of “A Case for Life: Justice, Mercy, and the Death Penalty.”

In the new book, five authors make compelling arguments against the death penalty from their own perspectives—among them lawyers, faith leaders and a state Supreme Court justice. Their personal experiences with both victims and perpetrators provide a moral case for ending state-sponsored killing.

The book’s contributors include Bishop Robert Wright, of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta; Stephen B. Bright, an attorney from the Southern Center for Human Rights, Atlanta; Susan Casey, appeals attorney for Kelly Gissendaner; Bishop C. Andrew Doyle, of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas; and Justice Norman S. Fletcher, retired chief justice, Supreme Court of Georgia.

Sister Prejean, author of the international best-selling book, “Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty,” will provide perspective from the frontlines of advocating for abolition of the death penalty.

Archbishop Gregory will speak about how Catholics are opposing the death penalty.

There will be time for an audience question-and-answer session following the panel presentation.