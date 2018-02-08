Allen Hunt to lead St. Brigid Lenten parish mission

Facebook

JOHNS CREEK—St. Brigid’s Lenten parish mission will feature Dr. Allen Hunt, nationally known speaker and author, Monday to Wedneday, Feb. 26-28.

Each mission program begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. All are welcome to attend.

The theme of the mission is “Find Your Greatness: 4 Habits That Will Transform Your Life.”

Hunt’s books include “Confessions of a Mega-Church Pastor: How I Discovered the Hidden Treasures of the Catholic Church” and “Everybody Needs to Forgive Somebody.”

In 2007, he stepped aside as senior pastor at Mount Pisgah, a congregation serving more than 15,000 people weekly in Alpharetta.

On Jan. 6, 2008, the Feast of the Epiphany, Hunt converted to Catholicism. This transition represented the culmination of a 15-year journey in which God began leading him home to the church.

He is a senior advisor to Dynamic Catholic, whose mission is to re-energize the Catholic Church in America by developing world-class resources that inspire people to rediscover the genius of Catholicism.

Hunt was educated at Mercer (bachelor of business administration) and Emory (master of divinity) Universities, before earning a doctorate in New Testament and Ancient Christian Origins from Yale University.

He explained how the mission theme focusing on habits was developed.

“Dynamic Catholic has conducted research over the past decade regarding habits,” Hunt shared. “Through the course of 2,978 interviews, we arrived at the four spiritual habits shown to produce the greatest transformation or spiritual change/growth in people’s lives. After all, our lives change when our habits change.”

Lent is a good time for people to think about habits and the way they do things.

“When you think about Jesus in the wilderness for 40 days, fasting and praying as he resisted the devil. He models for us some spiritual disciplines and their power in sustaining us and helping us overcome temptation and sin in our lives,” said Hunt. “Lent is all about following that example of Jesus, correcting course where we need to, and moving toward God in intentional ways. Forming a new habit helps move us in that right direction.”

Hunt said that no habit has changed him more than practicing generosity.

“Learning to give generously has helped me detach from things and attach more to God. It has also taught me to trust God in multiple aspects of my life rather than my own abilities or possessions,” he said. “In a consumer culture, it is very hard to serve God rather than wealth.”

The first night of the mission focuses on the life-changing power of habit, the second night covers two significant habits that provide a gateway to a robust spiritual life, and the last night is about tools for the best Easter ever.

Within the next month, Dynamic Catholic will release his new work, “The Turning Point: A Bible Study on the Gospel of John.”

“Rather than being dense with information like most Bible studies, ‘The Turning Point’ will seek to help us experience the presence of Jesus in real ways in real life,” said Hunt. “It’s only nine lessons so it is easily doable for anyone, and it is designed for people who have never done a Bible study before.”