Falcons bring fun to the Family Promise Christmas gathering







Fifteen-year-old Sharod Doll takes a selfie with (background, l-r) Brooks Reed, defensive end and linebacker Sean Weatherspoon of the Atlanta Falcons. Doll was one of the Family Promise of Gwinnett County clients residing at St. Monica Church, Duluth, who participated in a Dec. 19 pre-Christmas function for Family Promise families in the parish's St. Augustine Hall.

DULUTH—A celebration the week before Christmas brought together members of the Atlanta Falcons football team and families and volunteers of Family Promise of Gwinnett County.

Falcons linebackers Sean Weatherspoon and De’Vondre Campbell and defensive end Brooks Reed were on hand for a party held Dec. 19 in St. Augustine Hall at St. Monica Church in Duluth.

The players donned Santa hats and enjoyed food and fellowship with the families, and handed out gifts.

Family Promise of Gwinnett County operates a 15-bed emergency center, the SaltLight Center, for single women and women with minor children. This facility is established on a Lawrenceville church campus. The program offers a resource center to help women staying at the emergency shelter to find more permanent solutions for housing and employment.

For longer-term assistance, through the Family Promise program, local faith communities host families for one week at a time in their facilities. Currently more than 40 churches are involved in this homeless recovery program either as host or support congregations including St. Monica, as well as St. Stephen the Martyr Church and St. John Neumann Church in Lilburn; St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville; and St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville.

Family Promise staff recruits hosts and support congregations, trains volunteers and assists each church’s volunteer coordinator.

The nonprofit provides transportation to family members to and from the Day Center and to appointments and interviews. The Day Center is for family members who are not working or in school during the day. At the center they can work on resume and interview skills, take showers and use the resources to look for employment and housing.

Family Promise of Gwinnett County is one of 200 national affiliates and was formed in 2003. In 2016, the program served 26 families with 66 children.