Preparation and training for potential violence at church draws parish leaders

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

SMYRNA—Some 100 people attended a training to prepare church leaders for a potential active shooter attacking at a parish event.

At Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory’s request, on Monday, Dec. 4, Bernard King, public programs coordinator for Cobb County Emergency Management Agency, and Alex Hagan, of Catholic Mutual Insurance, led the training

The program leaders emphasized the goal to avoid causalities by encouraging anyone caught in situation to follow the three-part guidelines: run to safety, hide quietly in a secure location, and fight the assailant.