Football, volleyball players from Catholic schools earn end-of-season accolades

Photo Courtesy of Marist School. Brittany Deedy, back row, far right, head volleyball coach at Marist School, joins her Class AAAA state championship team for a celebratory photo. Marist knocked off Blessed Trinity High School, Oct. 28, in straight sets (25-14, 25-19 and 25-22). Blessed Trinity had been a repeat champion the three previous years, with two of the three in Class AAA. It’s the first state volleyball title for Marist since 2014.

ATLANTA—Six football players from St. Pius X High School were selected for the all-county team, and 18 were named to the all-region teams. Defensive lineman Marco Dinkins and kicker Nolan Aldrich were named to the All-DeKalb County First Team. Running back Nkem Njoku, linemen Connor Brown and Richard Brown and linebacker DeMarcus Mitchell were selected for the All-DeKalb County Second Team. Mitchell was also named Defensive Player of the Year in Region 8-AAAA, and head coach Paul Standard was named Region Coach of the Year.

Seven St. Pius players were selected Region 8-AAAA First Team. They include fullback Scott Braswell, offensive linemen Connor and Richard Brown, defensive back Zach Ranson, defensive lineman Dinkins, Jacob Pajer and punter Aldrich. Running backs Michael Benefield and Jason Jones, offensive linemen Winston Andrews and Luke Vermeulen, defensive back Nick Joiner and linebacker Patrick Molnar were named to the all-region second team.

Six football players from Our Lady of Mercy High School, Fayetteville, were named to the Region 5-A First Team. They include running back Caleb Pressley, receiver Taj Dodson, offensive lineman Jalen Moore, quarterback Javon Henderson, defensive lineman Adrian Andrews and defensive back Cameron Browning. Offensive lineman Tim Summers, linebacker Justin Smith, defensive lineman Tyler Hill and defensive back Trey Donaldson were named to the Region 5-A Second Team.

Blessed Trinity High School football players selected for the 7-AAAA All-Region First Team include quarterback Jake Smith, receiver Ryan Davis, offensive lineman Peter Renkowski and defensive lineman J.R. Bivens. Running back Steele Chambers was named Region 7-AAAA Player of the Year.

Marist School football players selected for the 7-AAAA All-Region First Team include tight end Nick Fitzpatrick, offensive lineman Manuel Monroy, defensive lineman Dean Colton and defensive backs Kyle Hamilton and Matthew Gwinn. Chase Abshier was named Region 7-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year, while Paul Stanley and Timmy Bleekrode were named Defensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year, respectively.

Defensive lineman Stone Brown and defensive back Ryan DiFazio of Pinecrest Academy were selected for the 6-A All-Region First Team. Defensive lineman Patrick Sullivan, long snapper Peter Haynes, wide receiver Colby Mangan and tight end David Stubbs were named to the all-region second team.

Quarterback James English and wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Harrison of Holy Spirit Preparatory School were named to the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) 1-AAA All-Region Team.

Volleyball prowess honored

Four volleyball players from Our Lady of Mercy High School were selected to the all-county team. The first team selections include setter Eboni Winston, middle Mia Hall and outside hitter Keelia Jordan. Libero Hope Walker was named to the all-county second team. All-county honorable mention selections include defensive specialist Stephanie Bodkin and middle Jolie Butts. Hall, Walker and Winston were also named to the all-area team.

Blessed Trinity High School’s Brenna Mako, setter; Alyssa Kuroski, outside hitter; and Anna MacDonald, libero, were named to the all-area and all-state teams. MacDonald was also named Area 7-AAAA Player of the Year.

Middle blocker Jacque Boney, outside hitter Krista McNamara, setter Rachel Johnson and outside hitter Cameron Dames were the four Marist School volleyball players named to the all-state team.

St. Pius X High School’s Kelly Long, Coco Rakoski, Reagan Trivette and Abby Brown were named to the 8-AAAA All-Area First Team, and Kathryn McKenzie was named to the second team. Libero Maddie Tippett was named the top player in the area and she was also selected to the all-state team for the third straight season.

Libero Becca Rios, middle Maddie Schultz, setter and outside hitter Sarah Durham, outside hitter Emma Bohling and setter and outside hitter Claire Catterton of Holy Spirit Preparatory School were selected to the GISA’s All-Region Team. Rios was also selected to the all-state team.

Pinecrest Academy middle hitter Caroline Clark was named to the 6-A All-Area Team.