Youth leaders spotlighted at Pan African Celebration

STONE MOUNTAIN—Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the eighth annual Pan African Mass and celebration on Oct. 21. The gathering was at Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain.

The main celebrant was Msgr. Edward Branch, with Father Henry Atem giving the homily. In his remarks, Father Atem used the Gospel story of the Canaanite woman who came to Christ begging for a cure as a model of perseverance.

Regardless of the goal or circumstances in life, we can only succeed in our tasks through perseverance, Father Atem said.

Father Atem, a leader in the Pan African community, said a success in recent years has been the increasing number of African Catholics who are stepping up to the participate in ministries across the Atlanta Archdiocese.

Several teenagers were recognized for their exemplary service to their communities. The teens are: Ambrose Korneh Jr., Ghanaian Catholic Community, St. Patrick Church, Norcross; Logan Sewell, St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Faith Community, St. Theresa Church, Douglasville; Joseph Shabani, African Family Organization of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain; Regina Bakinde, Ephphata Charismatic Prayer Group, St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro; Nora Chioke, Nigerian Igbo Catholic Community of Atlanta, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Smyrna; Anthonia Ifere, St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Faith Community, St. Theresa Church; and Collins Irozuro, African Parishioner Organization of St. Thomas the Apostle, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Smyrna.