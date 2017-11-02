Serrans to honor sisters with appreciation event

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—The Serra Club of Atlanta will have its annual sisters’ appreciation event on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Drive, in Atlanta.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. A registration and social will follow Mass.

A catered dinner in honor of the sisters serving in the archdiocese will begin at 5:30 p.m.

After the dinner, the sisters are offered the opportunity to stay for the evening at Ignatius House to reconnect with their fellow sisters.

Donations from Serra Club members last year helped make the event memorable. Serra Club members encourage others to sponsor a sister’s lodging and breakfast by making a $50 donation.

The public is also invited to attend the dinner. The cost of the dinner is $45 per person or $80 per couple.