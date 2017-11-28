National recognition for Holy Spirit Prep for its Catholic identity

Facebook

ATLANTA—Holy Spirit Preparatory School has been recognized as a Catholic Education Honor Roll School—the sixth consecutive School of Excellence award for the Atlanta private Catholic school. The national Honor Roll program is directed by the Cardinal Newman Society and has recognized over 300 high-performing Catholic high schools nationwide since the program’s inception in 2004.

The Catholic Education Honor Roll recognizes schools committed to strong Catholic identity. The honor roll is a national directory of Catholic high schools, formerly called the Top 50 Catholic High Schools list.

Holy Spirit Prep received specific recognition for its integration of Catholic identity, including the integrity of its mission, the strength of its community and rich spiritual life.

Kyle Pietrantonio, Holy Spirit Prep’s head of school said, “This distinction confirms our commitment to the mission of Catholic education. I applaud the leadership, administration, students, parents, teachers, and staff for their hard work in assuring a strong Catholic identity permeates all that we do in preparing our students to be future leaders in both society and the Church.”

Holy Spirit Prep is located at 4449 Northside Drive, Atlanta.