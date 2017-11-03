Marian Servants of the Blessed Trinity celebrate Commitment Day Mass

Olga Myers, assistant director of the Marian Servants of the Blessed Trinity, and Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, award Bill Grundel a lifetime membership certificate as a committed Marian Servant. The community celebrated its 18th annual commitment day Mass at St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek, on Sept. 20.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Contact Marian Servants’ Atlanta director, Sally Kazin, may be contacted at sally.kazin@gmail.com. For information on the Marian Servants, visit www.divineprovidence.org.

JOHNS CREEK—Each year, members of the Marian Servants of the Blessed Trinity commit to serve the Archdiocese of Atlanta according to their Rule of Life—holiness, obedience and humble servanthood.

On the afternoon of Sept. 20, Marian Servant greeters welcomed 48 men and women of the Atlanta community as they gathered with spouses and friends to celebrate their 18th annual Commitment Day Mass at St. Benedict Church, Johns Creek. Marian Servant Jill Dawkins and Ken Leffingwell, guitarist, led the community in singing the entrance song, “Holy is the Lord.”

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, Marian Servant chaplain Msgr. Hugh Marren, Father Joseph Mullakkara, Father Matthew Dalrymple, Father Thang Pham, Father Gaurav Shroff and Deacon Gerry Kazin processed to the altar.

The archbishop’s homily was an encouraging message to keep faithfully serving “our brothers and sisters” in the Lord.

The Marian Servants’ rite of commitment followed, as individuals were welcomed to new levels of membership.

Candidates Monica Bosco and Tom Spudic received their Rule of Life book. Associates Queenslyn Amirthanathar, Rohan Amirthanathar and Tonia Wood received badges and certificates of membership. Full members Donna Augello, Carolyn Hoglund, Birgit Kraemer and Pat Thernell received the Marian Servant medal. Bill Grundel promised to spend his life as a committed Marian Servant and received a lifetime membership medal. The archbishop blessed all medals.

The design on the silver medal is Mary with her hands raised—the earliest depiction of Mary in praise of the Father, and an image that was found in the catacombs. The Eucharist, the source and summit of life, is depicted on the back.

The commitment ceremony closed with the Marian Servants making an annual act of consecration to Jesus through Mary. Mass ended with Mary’s Magnificat as the community proclaimed the greatness of the Lord in song. A reception followed at St. Benedict’s Taylor Lodge.

The mission of the Marian Servants is to bring Catholics to a deeper understanding of their vocation and mission in Christ, in the church and the world. Through spiritual and corporal works of mercy, the ministry helps guide God’s people to healing and freedom in Christ. Marian Servants members are lay men, women and clergy.

The Marian Servants of the Blessed Trinity has a spiritual direction ministry with 19 spiritual directors with four more in formation, all certified through the Cenacle of our Lady of Divine Providence School of Spiritual Direction in Clearwater, Florida, associated with Franciscan University.

The community’s retreat ministry welcomes all who seek to renew and deepen their relationship with the Lord. The retreats follow the Ignatian format recommended by St. Ignatius of Loyola. The Marian Servants also have a healing prayer ministry.

The Atlanta community of the Marian Servants of the Blessed Trinity was formed under the original community, the Marian Servants of Divine Providence in Florida, with the blessings of Archbishop John F. Donoghue in 1999, and affirmed by Archbishop Gregory. The Atlanta community represents 13 parishes and diverse ministries. The community is one of 14 Marian Servant communities in the United States and is a public association of the Christian faithful in the archdiocese.