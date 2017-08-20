Next season of ‘Catholics Come Home’ to debut Sept. 3

Facebook

ATLANTA—The third season of the “Catholics Come Home” television series, premiers nationally, Labor Day weekend.

Tune in to watch live on EWTN, stream live on EWTN.com, or record the series.

Each episode features scenes from St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell, and St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock, and is hosted by area parishioner, Tom Peterson.

The new season kicks off with a feature about Mick Souza, “Mr. Universe 1992,” from Newport, Rhode Island, who led a life away from God and his Catholic roots, but is now a Sunday school teacher and Eucharistic minister. He arises daily at 2 a.m. to read Scripture and the Catechism of the Catholic Church. The episode airs on Sept. 3.