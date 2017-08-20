Local scientist to be honored by her alma mater for contributions to the community

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

IMMACULATA, Pennsylvania—Immaculata University announced Susan Varlamoff, of Lilburn, will receive the Amethyst Award at the Immaculata Awards Gala on Oct. 20. The Amethyst Award honors alumni in recognition of their outstanding contributions to or achievement in a church, community or professional activity.

After graduating from Immaculata University in 1971 with a bachelor of arts in biology, Varlamoff spent eight years organizing a grassroots effort to block the expansion of a landfill. The effort led to the creation of a nonprofit organization that eventually won the battle.

Varlamoff and her family later moved to Georgia for her work with the University of Georgia, Athens. After 18 years in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Varlamoff retired as the director of the Office of Environmental Sciences.

Most recently, she has assisted the Archdiocese of Atlanta in implementing Pope Francis’ 2015 environmental encyclical, “Laudato Si’.” The action plan is used by Catholic churches throughout the country, in Australia and by interfaith groups.

Varlamoff is the author of two books, “The Polluters: A Community Strikes Back” and “Sustainable Gardening for the Southeast.” She and her husband, Ivan, have three grown children and live in Lilburn where they are parishioners of St. John Neumann Church.

Immaculata University is a Catholic, coeducational institution begun by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.