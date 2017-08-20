Former students bring their own legacies to Queen of Angels

Facebook

ROSWELL—A member of the first graduating class at Queen of Angels School returned this year to enroll her own daughter. It was a milestone for the Queen of Angels community in its 18 years.

Danielle Montepare, class of 2000, dropped her oldest child off for kindergarten. Montepare’s daughter, Hannah, was greeted by her teacher, Melissa Kopec Cooney, who is also a Queen of Angels graduate, class of 2002, and the first alumna to teach at the school. Cooney’s mother, Debra Kopec, is the school’s business manager and one of the original staff hired in 1999.

“We are blessed at Queen of Angels to have two mothers share the traditions of the school with their daughters. I believe this to be one of the greatest strengths of this beautiful community and indicates the level of commitment and dedication these families bring to the school,” said Dr. Jamie Arthur, principal.

Montepare joined the Queen of Angels staff this year as religion coordinator. She is the second alumnae to return to Queen of Angels as an educator.

After graduating from Queen of Angels, Montepare attended Blessed Trinity High School and was a member of that school’s inaugural graduating class of 2004.