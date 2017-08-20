Annual Mass honors first responders

Facebook

Archdiocese of Atlanta Prayer for Peace

ATLANTA—The third annual Blue Mass of the Archdiocese of Atlanta will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be the celebrant of the Mass, which begins at 10 a.m.

The Blue Mass is for all public safety officials and first responders. The Mass includes a blessing of badges.

In the United States, the Blue Mass tradition began in 1934, when Father Thomas Dade of the Archdiocese of Baltimore formed the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society and celebrated the first Blue Mass for police and firefighters.

All are invited to attend the Mass to pray and show appreciation for those who serve and protect the public.

Coinciding with the Blue Mass, Archbishop Gregory has asked all students in Catholic schools in the archdiocese to pray a special Prayer for Peace at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. The prayer has also been distributed to all parishes and the archbishop has asked that it be prayed in appropriate parish liturgies and parish meetings, and in concert with the schoolchildren at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.

For directions to the cathedral, visit www.cathedralofchristtheking.org.