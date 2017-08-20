Archdiocese of Atlanta Prayer for Peace

God, our Heavenly Father, You have given us life through the Death and Resurrection of Your Beloved Son, Jesus Christ.

Jesus, our saving Lord, You came into a world

darkened by man’s sin and gave it light through your teachings.

Holy Spirit, the Breath of God with us,

You guide and enlighten us and give us the strength of our convictions.

Saint Peter Claver, who became an example for us, You showed us the Love of God,

the Light of Christ, and the strength of the Holy Spirit.

Lord, we pray for the power to be gentle, the strength to be forgiving, the patience to be understanding, and the endurance to accept the consequences of holding to what we believe to be right.

May we put our trust in the power of good to overcome evil and the power of love to overcome hatred.

We pray for the vision to see and the faith to believe in a world emancipated from violence, a new world where fear shall no longer lead men to commit injustice, nor selfishness make them bring suffering to others.

Help us to devote our whole life and thought and energy to the task of making peace, praying always for the inspiration and the power to fulfill the destiny for which all of us were created.

Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy.

O, Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love; for it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; it is in dying that we are born again to eternal life.