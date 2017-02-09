Youth in Mission presents 35 mission scholarships

Facebook

MARIETTA—The charity Youth in Mission granted $17,050 in scholarships in December to 35 local youth struggling to fund their 2017 mission trips.

The scholarship presentation took place Dec. 17 at St. Joseph Church. Families, mission representatives, Youth in Mission officers and board members, major supporters, Life Teen representatives and Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory were in attendance.

Youth in Mission is a nonprofit corporation that helps teens and young adults who desire to serve Christ through the mission fields, but cannot afford to do so because of the expensive costs to get there. The charity is funded by donations, fundraisers, T-shirt and wristband sales. Each fall Youth in Mission volunteers speak at Life Teen’s monthly XLT events and local youth ministry mission meetings encouraging young people to apply for funding toward their upcoming mission trips.

Among the 35 Youth in Mission scholarship recipients were: Mallory Wood, Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; Maggie Langheim, Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch; Trey Oudt, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Theodore Jobson, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Grier Jobson, St. Pius X High School, Atlanta; Jacob Helsel and Sean Loughlin, St. Ann Church, Marietta; and Maria Boff, St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

Scholarships were also awarded to Lizzie Bond, Andrea Heinemann, Olivia McDonald, Maria Mesa and Christian Labrador with Life Teen Mission and Jordan Hennick, Nicolas Merino and Bryan Roberts, with Fellowship of Christian University Students.

Youth in Mission requests prayer support and help to fund youth doing mission work. All proceeds go to Youth in Mission scholarships. To make a tax-deductible donation visit www.yimcharity.com or send a check to Youth in Mission, 1021 Derby Run, Marietta, GA 30064. Campus or youth ministers who need additional information are asked to contact yimcharity@gmail.com or 770-425-5129.