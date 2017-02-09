The next Proclaim My Word Bible study to begin

Facebook

ATLANTA—Proclaim My Word, a Bible study led by Keri Z. Allen, will begin a new session on Feb. 16 continuing through April 20. “The One and Only” is the theme for this discussion of St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians. He wrote this letter urging the new Christians to reject false gospels that would lead them away from the true Gospel.

“We can relate,” said Allen. “We are constantly confronted with false gospels. It’s impossible to avoid the mixed worldly messages that bombard us every day.”

This study will help to equip participants to reject false gospels and embrace the true Gospel of Jesus Christ that sets us free.

The questions Allen will explore include: Are you on the path that leads to the truth? Who are you trying to please … people or the Lord? Does your life show that Christ lives in you? Do you believe that you are a child of God and therefore his heir?

The Bible study will be held at Holy Spirit Church, 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, in St. Mary’s Chapel on Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Homework is optional but encouraged.

No cost for participation, but free will offerings are accepted. Nursery available upon request for children 6 months to 3 years old.