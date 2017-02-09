Catholic school superintendent wins national award

Facebook

ATLANTA—Diane Starkovich, Ph.D., superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, will receive a 2017 “Lead. Learn. Proclaim.” Award from the National Catholic Educational Association for outstanding efforts, contributions and achievements on behalf of Catholic school education.

Nominated by a principal at an archdiocesan high school, Starkovich was chosen from more than 150,000 teachers and administrators, as well as diocesan leaders and organizations dedicated to the nation’s Catholic schools.

Starkovich will be recognized during the annual NCEA 2017 Convention and Expo April 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri. The annual award honors those whose ministry is Catholic school education and who have demonstrated a strong Catholic educational philosophy as well as exceptional ability, dedication and results.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory said, “Diane not only exhibits the professional capabilities and skills of an educator, she also leads with expertise and a caring management style that motivates her staff and team of principals and teachers to reach steadily higher in academic rigor/achievements while always remembering to prioritize our students and parents in all we do.”