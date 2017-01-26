Judges, sponsors needed for CCHD youth multimedia art contest

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

SMYRNA—Justice and Peace Ministries of the Archdiocese of Atlanta seeks judges and sponsors for its Catholic Campaign for Human Development multimedia youth art contest in March.

Students in grades seven through 12 will be participating in the contest, with the theme of “Being Neighbors in our Common Home.” The students are learning about the causes of domestic poverty and the need to empower low-income persons to address challenges affecting their communities.

They are guided to use their talents and present multimedia work such as songs or videos to educate others using the theme.

Judging will take place on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, in rooms T10 and T11 on the terrace level of the Chancery of the archdiocese, located at 2401 Lake Park Drive, SE, in Smyrna. Hours for judging will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating in the judging process should take approximately 15 minutes. Judges will be rating the artwork before winning entries are sent to the national contest in Washington, D.C.

Justice and Peace Ministries also invites business owners to participate in the CCHD contest by donating gift certificates or other items to be used as prizes for local contest winners that will be awarded at the final reception.

Donations of prizes will inspire young people to continue seeking connections between faith, art and justice. Donations are tax-deductible, and businesses will be recognized at the reception.