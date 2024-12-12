Catholics 4 Habitat’s 50th build provides a safe home for Cobb family

Photo Courtesy of Catholics 4 Habitat Emmanuel Diawuo, with golden hammer in hand, is surrounded by the volunteers of the Catholics 4 Habitat who helped build a home for him. The build was the coalition’s 50th project.

AUSTELL—Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and the Catholics 4 Habitat coalition celebrated the dedication of a new home for a local father and daughter. This is the coalition’s 50th sponsored build, marking a significant milestone for the group.

The home, located in Austell, was presented to Lyft driver Emmanuel Diawuo on Nov. 23 in a gathering that drew volunteers, faith leaders, Habitat members and parishioners. The celebration recognized the culmination of months of determination and collaboration.

Kevin Reilly, board chair of Catholics 4 Habitat, opened the dedication with a welcoming speech, and said the home was a tremendous accomplishment.

“It’s not work what we do, it’s a blessing,” said Reilly. “It’s just phenomenal.”

During the event, Diawuo was given a Bible and his housekey. Handed to him was also a golden hammer, traditionally given to homeowners of Habitat homes on their dedication days. Volunteers and friends brought housewarming presents and shared a celebration cake.

Father Joseph Favole, FSSP, pastor of St. Francis de Sales Church, Mableton, attended the ceremony as well to bless the house.

Diawuo’s Austell home includes a kitchen, living room, three bedrooms including a master, two baths and plenty of outdoor space. He and his 4-year-old daughter Delia will live there.

His previous one-bedroom apartment in Mableton raised concerns about proper security and sanitation, said Felicia Alingu, Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity director of community impact. Now, Diawuo and his daughter can live without stress, she said.

As a first-time homeowner, Diawuo expressed he felt his life is completely changed and that seeing his friends and family in his new home is amazing.

“What else can I say except that this whole thing is beautiful,” he said. “I’m just happy to see what God has done for me and can do for others.”

Though she is not entirely aware of what is happening, his daughter is still excited for the new change, Diawuo said. At the dedication, Delia expressed that she was ready to move into the new home with her dad and to help him decorate.

The Catholics 4 Habitat coalition built and sponsored the home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, alongside the Habitat Women Build Committee and Window World, according to the Habitat for Humanity website.

The parishes representing the coalition are St. Ann Church, Marietta; St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw; St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Holy Family Church, Marietta; Transfiguration Church, Marietta; and St. Clare of Assisi Church, Acworth. It is the longest-serving coalition of Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat.

Diawuo encourages others in need to apply for a Habitat home, because even though the process is not easy, he said, the reward is worth it. Habitat homeowners help build their own houses alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and Catholics 4 Habitat, visit the organization’s website, www.habitatnwma.org. Northwest Metro Atlanta Habitat built eight other homes this year.