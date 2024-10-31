St. Pius X Church at 50: Celebrating its founders and future 

Photo by Kathryne Pusch Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, was celebrant for the anniversary Mass at St. Pius X Church. Msgr. Paul Fogarty, left, founding pastor, and Father Rafael Castaño, current pastor, at right, concelebrated.

CONYERS—At the Mass for St. Pius X Church’s golden jubilee, Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, prayed that the parish would continue to be Christ’s “shining light.”

Bishop Konzen celebrated the Sept. 21 Mass at the Conyers parish, marking its 50th anniversary and honoring the dedication and sacrifices of the church’s founding families, priests and deacons. Parishioners also gave thanks for the early pastoral care of the abbot and monks of the Trappist Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Rockdale County.

Father Rafael Castaño, pastor of St. Pius X, and Abbot Augustine Myslinski, OCSO, of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, concelebrated. The church’s founding pastor Msgr. Paul Fogarty, former pastor Father John Walsh and former administrator Msgr. Hugh Marren attended.

In July 1974, St. Pius X Parish was established with 125 families who had been worshipping at a mission on the monastery grounds. Bishop Francis E. Hyland, the first bishop of Atlanta, set up mission chapels for Catholics living in rural Georgia in the 1950s. The Cistercian order of monks established the monastery in 1944. In 1954, Pope Pius X was canonized, and Bishop Hyland decided to name the fledgling mission after the new saint. St. Pius X Mission at the monastery continued from 1958 until 1974.

In his homily, Bishop Konzen recalled being a seminarian serving at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Decatur during the summer of 1974, and the joy of the nearby Conyers community.

“So much of this parish’s history has to do with years that end in 4,” said Bishop Konzen. “Here we are in 2024,” marking 50 years for the parish, and an 80-year treasured partnership with the Trappist monks.

While the first church building was being constructed on Hwy. 20 in Conyers, the owners of White’s Funeral Home allowed Masses to be celebrated in their chapel. The first church and administrative building were completed in November 1976. As the congregation grew, a large parish center with classrooms was added in 1990 under Father Walsh and then a new sanctuary with more seating in 1999 under Father John Kieran, the community’s longest serving pastor.

“So many people had a hand in bringing this parish into being, nursing it in its infancy,” said Bishop Konzen. He offered thanks to God that these “generous souls were there when needed” so that the church could become a reality.

The bishop noted that in the first reading from Thessalonians, St. Paul said he and his helpers were determined not only to share the Gospel but their very selves, much like the “pioneers of Rockdale Catholicism.”

There’s no better way to be fed than through the Body and Blood of Jesus, said Bishop Konzen. “This is why those first families in Conyers were hungry for the sacrifices of the Mass to be available.”

A model patron

Some 30 founders of the church attended the Mass, during which the Danza Aztecas group accompanied the St. Pius X statue in procession.

Bishop Konzen said that the saint is a wonderful patron for the parish. “Pope St. Pius X, born Giuseppe Melchiorre Sarto, was the model for our own age.”

Born poor in a farming community in Italy, he was hesitant to accept being named pope. He was devoted to providing religious instruction and changed the age for receiving communion from 12 to 7. Pius X ended the custom of the pope dining alone and brought many to the table, taking joy in surrounding himself with ordinary people and bringing them the full richness of the church’s teachings, music and liturgy.

“Once you were no people, but now you are the people of God,” said Bishop Konzen, echoing the words of St. Peter.

St. Pius X has six Masses a week, seven holy hours and more than 30 ministries including Knights of Columbus, Legion of Mary, Ultreya and a Haiti project in which the Gospel is made alive.

The tiny flock that started St. Pius X made glorious what was once little, said the bishop.

“May you continue to be his shining light for all people of Rockdale County.”

Following Mass, parishioners heard proclamations read from the city and county governments, declaring Sept. 21, 2024, as “St. Pius X Church Day,” acknowledging the ongoing contributions of the parish.

Father Rafael Castaño, pastor, presented parishioner Jennifer Rhoads a “Bridge” award for service and positive impact in bridging the parish’s cultures. Rhoads led the planning efforts for the anniversary celebration, which included a dinner party after Mass.

Founders reflect

Jacqueline Rychlicki and her husband, Ronald, moved to Conyers from Decatur in 1972. They raised their three children in the church.

“My oldest boy made his first Communion at the chapel at the monastery,” said Rychlicki

She started the faith formation program and was the coordinator, with 20 children in the beginning

“We had no budget,” she said, adding the teachers were primarily moms volunteering. “Most of us had the experience of being in Catholic schools,” and based their teaching on the concept of “belonging to God.”

While the local funeral home was gracious in hosting Masses, it didn’t have the classroom space for students, so they gathered at a school gym, with classes conducted in the wooden bleachers. Despite the growing pains, it didn’t inhibit the children or parents from exploring the faith together.

“Everyone was joyous about it,” recalled Rychlicki.

She was the first director of religious education, a member of the church’s initial building committee and continues to lead retreats.

When the moniker “founding family” was applied to the Rychlickis during the anniversary planning, it caught Jacqueline off guard.

“I never exactly thought about being a founder,” she said.

In the parish’s archival photos, there’s a black and white picture of parishioner Frank McGovern, with shovel in hand. Pictured alongside him at the church’s 1976 groundbreaking are Archbishop Thomas Donellan and Msgr. Fogarty.

McGovern and his family moved to Conyers in the mid-1970s from Louisville, Kentucky. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. Living four doors down in their new neighborhood were Margie and Joe Schaetzly. Margie was the parish secretary for 27 years.

“They were the first people we met,” said McGovern. “Margie and Joe introduced us to the monastery. There were not a lot of Catholics and not a lot of Catholic Churches.”

When the pastor asked if anyone had construction experience to guide the building of a new church, McGovern volunteered in what he jokingly called a “fatal mistake.”

“It was a 30-year assignment,” he said.

This was before the days of Catholic Construction Services, which now manages large capital projects for churches and schools. As chair of the building committee, McGovern led the efforts to present the need for a permanent building to the archdiocese, and the writing of letters to architects for the project, overseeing its completion.

The original building was a church and hall with the idea that it could be expanded, said McGovern. “We figured we might grow to 500,” he said.

The church now has more than 1,500 families worshipping there and several construction projects have been undertaken over the years to accommodate growth.

McGovern was a member of the men’s club, eventually the Knights of Columbus, selling Christmas trees and taking on other activities.

Looking ahead

Father Rafael Castaño was appointed pastor of St. Pius X in 2023. He is still getting to know the church members but has learned already that Mass is the core of their parish.

“St. Pius’ community is very rooted in a strong love and devotion for the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and holy hour,” he wrote in an email.

He shared it’s a blessing that the church’s ministries have representation from all cultures. Native Spanish-speakers make up about half of the congregation.

“I was happy to see that there was already a good integration among all cultural groups as they gather at the celebration of the Eucharist. I thank the former pastors for having started this. I want to continue in this direction as well,” he said.

Among Father Castaño’s goals are a stronger parish council where both short-and long-term ideas are freely discussed.

The motto of Saint Pius X is “to restore all things in Christ,” shared the priest. Continuing with this motto will help spiritually and with projects.

The Golden jubilee was a happy day for the new pastor.

“I noticed everyone was so happy as well; after all, they have built St. Pius through many efforts and prayers,” said Father Castaño. “We continue making history as a church family, trusting that the Good Lord will give us faith, patience and joy as we try to reflect his love in each other.”