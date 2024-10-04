Blessed Trinity HS volleyball team wins against St. Pius X rivals  

Photos by Andrew Nelson Megan Ericksen, a junior at Blessed Trinity High School, goes for a hit as players from St. Pius X High School ready a wall to defend.

ROSWELL—A volleyball game between Blessed Trinity High School and St. Pius X High School was fought to the final set before Blessed Trinity High School’s Titans defeated their rivals.

The teams split the first two games before Blessed Trinity pulled ahead to win the decisive third set on Sept. 19 at its home gym in Roswell. The first set went to Blessed Trinity 25-19, then Pius fought back with a 25-20 victory before the final set was 15-9 for the home team.

It was the second match up of the fall between the teams, with Blessed Trinity earning both wins for the season.

As of Sept. 26, Blessed Trinity had a five-game winning streak.

Top scorers for the game between rivals were Sila Llata, sophomore, with St. Pius X High School and senior Ansley Smith and junior Avery Russell for Blessed Trinity, with nine each.

The Blessed Trinity High School volleyball team is ranked second in the 4-A region and 17th in Georgia, with a record of 22-10, according to MaxPreps. The Golden Lions of St. Pius X High School is ranked 14th in the region and 80th in the state, with a record of 18-19, according to the online website.