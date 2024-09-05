Bishop Tran visits Mary Our Queen camp 

Bishop John N. Tran competes with youngsters in a game of foosball at the Good Shepherd Summer Camp. The camp is hosted by Mary Our Queen Church in Peachtree Corners.

PEACHTREE CORNERS—For the third year, Mary Our Queen Church hosted the Good Shepherd Summer Camp.

This two-week event was an opportunity for 20 children, from 2 to 15, to experience a summer camp. This was a chance many of these young people would not have had otherwise. Most of the children were immigrants or children of recent immigrants.

Each day it provided an opportunity to focus on a Bible verse and to learn how it applies to the campers’ lives.

The camp was made possible through parish volunteers, Catholic World Mission and the Good Shepherd Services community.

In between the sports, board games and competitive games of musical chairs, Good Shepherd Summer Camp also had speakers lead discussions on faith with fun activities to reinforce important lessons.

The camp wrapped up with a visit by Atlanta Bishop John N. Tran, in which he shared his own family’s journey from Vietnam and the importance of the faith during difficult times.

James Flanagan, executive director of Catholic World Mission, said Bishop Tran spent almost an entire day connecting with the campers, half of whom were born outside of the United States. The bishop shared his experience of arriving in America as a 9-year-old.

“You could hear a pin drop,” said Flanagan. “He is amazing.”