Georgia Bulletin photo Marist School Senior Parker Steedman, right, learns how to livestream the daily Mass from the Chancery. Multi-Media Specialist Allen Kinzly, left, offers pointers.

Marist School senior shares summer internship experience By PARKER STEEDMAN | Published August 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: Marist School senior Parker Steedman shared her experience of serving as a summer intern for The Georgia Bulletin and Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Atlanta:

ATLANTA—Marist School loves finding unique opportunities for its students to participate in for their benefit. One example of this is the Marist Internship Program (Career Connections) that allows rising seniors to experience the environment in an area of work that potentially interests them.

In 2009, Marist College Counseling and Alumni/Advancement Committees started this program and it has around 35 participants each year. Robert Von Hagen, a college counselor at Marist, does a lot of work in this program and says, “The goal of the program is to provide students with a real-world experience in a field of interest. Our hope is to also connect them with alumni in the field who can share their advice and perspective.”

Marist offers internships in various areas including business, law, medicine/healthcare, communication/journalism, engineering, and art. This allows for students to discern what career path or major they may want to pursue in college.

My experience working at the Georgia Bulletin has been great! I have gotten to work with several different people on projects around the office, and everyone is so friendly. I have gotten to learn how to livestream the Mass the archdiocese celebrates everyday, learn about the different platforms for communication, and about the types of stories the paper publicizes. It has been very interesting to see what happens daily at a large newspaper, as I have always been interested in journalism, and I love to help out wherever I can.

Von Hagen explained how Marist plans to keep this program alive in the future to continue providing opportunities for students. COVID-19 hurt the program, but Marist has worked hard to line up as many internship spots as possible, and the school wants to continue expanding in the future. This program is incredibly beneficial to the students and loved by the Marist community, and will gain more success in years to come.