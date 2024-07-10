



















Father Refugio Oñate Melendez processes with the Blessed Sacrament at St. Joseph Church in Dalton during a stop of the Eucharistic Pilgrimage. Photo by Johnathon Kelso

Atlanta The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in pictures By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published July 10, 2024

ATLANTA—Between June 21-23, the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage made seven stops within the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Atlanta was part of the St. Juan Diego Route making its way to Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21.

St. Juan Diego’s vision of Our Lady has had a massive impact on the spiritual character of North America. He had a great devotion to the Eucharist and made his own little pilgrimage every day, rising before dawn and walking 15 miles to daily Mass. Pilgrims joined him in asking Our Lady to lead America to a greater love for her Son in the Eucharist.

From its first stopping point in Newnan at St. Mary Magdalene Church to its concluding stop at St. Joseph Church in Dalton, the pilgrimage attracted more than 3,500 of the faithful in the archdiocese.