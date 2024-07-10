Georgia Bulletin

  • Father Refugio Oñate Melendez processes with the Blessed Sacrament at St. Joseph Church in Dalton during a stop of the Eucharistic Pilgrimage. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • Bishop John N. Tran processes with the Blessed Sacrament through a Shell Gas Station along the way to Our Lady of Vietnam church in Riverdale. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • The faithful join a eucharistic procession at St. Mary's Academy in Fayetteville. The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage stopped at seven places in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • A police officer looks on as the eucharistic procession passes through the streets of Riverdale on the way to Our Lady of Vietnam Church. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • Father Valery Akoh of St. Matthew Church, Tyrone, carries the Blessed Sacrament during the Eucharistic Pilgrimage stop at St. Mary's Academy in Fayetteville. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • Father Mark McCormick of the Diocese of Rapid City kneels before the Blessed Sacrament at adoration in Fayetteville. Father McCormick was accompanying the Perpetual Pilgrims on the St. Juan Diego Route as it made its way through Atlanta. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • Father Mark McCormick of the Diocese of Rapid City blesses local police and Perpetual Pilgrims during a stop near Riverdale. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • Altar servers walk past the Blessed Sacrament during a Eucharistic Pilgrimage stop at St. Joseph Church in Dalton. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • The faithful adore the Blessed Sacrament at St. Joseph Church during a stop of the Eucharistic Pilgrimage in Dalton. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • Father Refugio Oñate Melendez adores the Blessed Sacrament at St. Joseph Church in Dalton. Photo by Johnathon Kelso
  • A young woman adores the Blessed Sacrament as the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage visted St. Joseph Church in Dalton. Photo by Johnathon Kelso

Atlanta

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in pictures

By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published July 10, 2024

ATLANTA—Between June 21-23, the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage made seven stops within the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Atlanta was part of the St. Juan Diego Route making its way to Indianapolis for the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21.  

St. Juan Diego’s vision of Our Lady has had a massive impact on the spiritual character of North America. He had a great devotion to the Eucharist and made his own little pilgrimage every day, rising before dawn and walking 15 miles to daily Mass. Pilgrims joined him in asking Our Lady to lead America to a greater love for her Son in the Eucharist. 

From its first stopping point in Newnan at St. Mary Magdalene Church to its concluding stop at St. Joseph Church in Dalton, the pilgrimage attracted more than 3,500 of the faithful in the archdiocese. 

