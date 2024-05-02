Tucker food pantry welcoming volunteers 

TUCKER—St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry at Holy Cross Church is growing and looking to welcome additional volunteers.

On Tuesdays, the ministry members assist at the parish food pantry. Volunteers restock shelves with the food and pack boxes with food to distribute to community members. Additionally, these volunteers help unload and store the palettes of food delivered by the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Hydraulic lifts and carts are available to assist in the process, however, there is a good deal of lifting required.

Organizer Grace Gonzalez said the work would be ideal for a college student or a home-schooled student interested in community service.

Gonzalez may be reached at ghgonzalez58@yahoo.com.