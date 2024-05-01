Student earns seat at national math competition 

CUMMING—Pinecrest Academy junior John Schafer has qualified for MathCON Finals.

Out of approximately 34,000 students who competed in the United States and Canada, John emerged as one of the select 630 invited to compete for the National Championship in Chicago on May 11.

This achievement comes on the heels of another mathematical accomplishment earlier this year. Schafer earned a score of 90 on the American Mathematics Competitions (AMC) 12B, qualifying him for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME). The international average score was 61.5.