Marist School grad earns fellowship   

DUNWOODY—A daughter of parishioners at All Saints Church received a prestigious award with the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellows.

Ananya Malhotra was named as one of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellows, awarded to distinguished immigrants and children of immigrants.

According to the organization, the 30 recipients were selected from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants and have been awarded up to $90,000 in funding to support their graduate studies.

Malhotra was born and raised in the Atlanta area and is the daughter of immigrants from Obando, Bulacan, Philippines and New Delhi, India. Raised in a bi-cultural and interfaith household, Ananya is deeply motivated by her mother and father’s family histories to advocate for a more just and peaceful future United States foreign policy.

She was a 2012 graduate of Holy Redeemer School and a 2016 Marist School graduate. The family worshipped at St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming.

Malhotra was named a Rhodes Scholar in 2020.

For the last four years, Ananya has advocated for nuclear disarmament and risk reduction through her research, scholarship, and public commentary. Ananya has worked in Washington, D.C. at the Nuclear Threat Initiative and at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft to advance policies aimed at fostering a safer and more peaceful world.