Community service focus of meet up 

Mariela Cruz, of Young Catholic Professionals, works at left, alongside Jordan Beck, of the Holy Spirit Church Young Adult Ministry, to prepare food boxes. The food will be distributed by St. Vincent de Paul Georgia to people in need.

ATLANTA—Members of the Holy Spirit Church Young Adult Ministry joined efforts with the Young Catholic Professionals group to serve people living on the margins.

The two organizations met at St. Vincent de Paul Georgia headquarters on Saturday, May 11, to create food boxes.

Some 19 participants from each organization packed 400 boxes containing about 15 pounds of food, including rice, canned goods, and dried fruits.

St. Vincent de Paul will distribute the boxes throughout the Atlanta area.

This is the first of what organizers hope will be more collaborations between the Young Catholic Professionals and parish-based ministries.

YCP Atlanta is the 23rd chapter of national Young Catholic Professionals (YCP), a non-profit serving Catholics in their 20s and 30s. It aims to build a community of like-minded professionals, sanctify their work and pursue excellence in the workplace.