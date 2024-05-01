Child advocate recognized with St. Joseph the Protector Award 

SMYRNA—Sue Stubbs, the director of the Archdiocese of Atlanta victim assistance program in the Office of Child and Youth Protection, was recognized with the top honor at the Child and Youth Protection Catholic Leadership Conference. The conference was held in St. Louis in April.

Sue Stubbs earned the St. Joseph the Protector Award at the conference. Her work was recognized in the field by her peers.

The St. Joseph the Protector Award was created to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution at the diocesan level in the area of child protection. This is the inaugural year of the award.