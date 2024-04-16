Christ Child Society of Atlanta marks 20 years

ATLANTA — Leaders with Christ Child Society of Atlanta met with Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., to share their enthusiasm as the organization enters its 20th year of service to children.

Founded by women at St. Jude the Apostle School in 2003, the organization received its national charter in 2004. The group has members from more than 10 parishes. It’s a chapter of The National Christ Child Society.

Community Impact of Members

Its members assemble and distribute bundles of baby clothing for new moms at pregnancy centers and deliver mini bundles to the NICU at Grady Memorial Hospital, where members have rocked babies for 18 years.

The signature project maintains an organic garden at the Elaine Clark Center in Chamblee. The garden includes accessible paths, raised planting beds, musical instruments and a toddler playground, serving as a multi-sensory outdoor classroom.

Following a directive from the National Christ Child Society, Christ Child Atlanta began a major literacy push. Bookshelves with book collections were installed throughout the area. Its volunteers at St. Peter Claver Regional School, in Decatur, assist in the media center, read to small groups and tutor one-on-one.

In addition, the organization provides summer enrichment camps to prevent learning loss. The chapter has funded staff at St. Peter Claver and St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville in past years to aid challenged students.

Chapter members also help at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School and offer after-school tutoring.

20th Anniversary Event

To mark their anniversary, they are hosting “Run the Race for Christ Child!” at Chastain Horse Park on Saturday, April 27, with live Bluegrass music. For information or to donate funds, go to www.christchildatlanta.org.