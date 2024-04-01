Archbishop Hartmayer expresses gratitude for Atlanta’s priests at Chrism Mass 









Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., the auxiliary bishops and clergy surround the altar during the Chrism Mass held at Cathedral of Christ the King. Photo by Johnathon Kelso

ATLANTA–Celebrating the annual Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., called it the Mass “that brings me the most joy.”

Concelebrants for the afternoon Mass March 26—the Tuesday of Holy Week—were auxiliaries Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Bishop John N. Tran and Abbot Augustine Myslinski of the Trappist Monastery in Conyers as well as the priests of the archdiocese.

The archbishop invited clergy to deepen their priestly fraternity, and to make time for one another. “There can be no competition or lone rangers,” he said.

The archbishop consecrated the chrism and blessed the sacramental oils of the catechumens and the sick, to be used in parishes across the archdiocese in the coming year. He led priests in renewing the promises made at their ordinations.

“With these oils, you will truly do something beautiful for God as you minister to his holy people,” the archbishop told the priests.

Archbishop Hartmayer said he was thankful for their “yes” to the priesthood.

“I am grateful to God for each and every one of you,” he said.

Father Adam Blatt, of Christ Our King and Savior Church in Greensboro, was formally incardinated into the archdiocese at the Mass. Originally from Atlanta, he first began his ministry as a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago.

A Lenten day of reflection for clergy, led by Father Branson Hipp, preceded the Mass.

This year, fourteen priests serving in the Archdiocese of Atlanta are celebrating jubilee anniversaries of their ordinations from 25 to 65 years. They were honored with a dinner following the Chrism Mass. The 2024 jubilarians are:

Father Gregory Kenny, CMF, 65 Years

Father Gregory Kenny, a priest of the Claretian order (CMF), was ordained on Sept. 19, 1959. The son of Margaret and Michael Kenny, he grew up in the Chicago area. He first began discerning a vocation to the priesthood at age 13 when a priest came to his school to talk about the Claretian congregation. He attended a seminary high school, St. Jude Seminary in Momence, Illinois. After high school, Father Kenny entered a Claretian seminary in California, followed by college, post-graduate study, a year of novitiate and then his doctorate. He was drawn to the Claretians’ missionary work, an aspect of the faith that intrigued him from a young age. Father Kenny’s work has led him down many paths, from serving as an auxiliary chaplain at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and as a hospital chaplain in Illinois, to time as a teacher, including positions at Fordham University and Adelphi University in New York. He served as his order’s provincial treasurer for 16 years. Father Kenny is the pastor emeritus of Corpus Christi Church, Stone Mountain, where he has been a beloved participant in parish life for many years. He served as pastor there from 1992 to 2018 and is now its priest in residence. He hiked most of the Appalachian Trail, and enjoyed hiking in California, Colorado and North Georgia. He took annual trips to Guatemala for missions. Father Kenny says the most rewarding part of his ministry was “to love and be loved.”

Father Edward Danneker, 60 Years

Father Edward Danneker is a senior retired priest. He was born in September 1937, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He attended St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1964. His first Georgia parish was St. Thomas More Church, Decatur, where he served as an associate pastor for several years and then as pastor of several other parishes. He retired as pastor from St. Luke Church, Dahlonega, in 2002. Father Danneker continues to help in parishes. He attended seminary initially to be ordained for a diocese in Pennsylvania, but he, along with two seminary friends, wanted to be priests here once they learned about the formation of the then-Diocese of Atlanta. Father Danneker remembered a religious sister in school talked “always in praise” about serving in the South, and so he applied to be a seminarian for the diocese. One of his ministries was—for a dozen years—to serve as the liaison between the archdiocese and Atlanta’s interfaith and ecumenical community, which helped to deepen his own faith. Father Danneker’s fellow priests and friends called him a thoughtful minister who has touched many people’s lives.

Msgr. Patrick A. Bishop, 50 Years

Msgr. Patrick A. Bishop is a native of Marietta. The son of Pat and Lucy Bishop, he attended Saint Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana, for college, and St. Mary’s in Baltimore to study theology. Msgr. Bishop was ordained to the priesthood on May 18, 1974. He began his ministry as a parochial vicar at Holy Cross Church in Atlanta, transferred to St. Thomas More Church in Decatur and then to Sts. Peter and Paul Church. From 1978 to 1983, he served as the director of pastoral ministry St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, the school he had attended as a freshman. In 1983, he began his first pastorate at St. Bernadette Church in Cedartown, where he also wrote a column for the local newspaper and worked tirelessly in the community as a leader of ecumenical ministries. He served there for more than six years. In 1989, Msgr. Bishop began his final pastorate at Transfiguration Church, Marietta, where he led parishioners for 25 years. He retired from active ministry in 2014. His hobbies include electric trains, video editing and caring for his Basset Hounds: Peanut, Pipsqueak and Pumpkin. He was involved with Basset Hound Rescue and found it rewarding to save neglected dogs. Msgr. Bishop said the most rewarding part of his ministry is the Mass. “It has been a huge blessing to me to be a priest,” he said.

Msgr. Edward Branch, 50 Years

A native of Washington, D.C., Msgr. Edward Branch was born to Christine and Wadsworth Branch. He attended St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. Ordained for the Diocese of Louisville, Kentucky, in 1974, he was assigned to churches within Louisville from 1974-79. He then became pastor and director of St. Benedict the Black Church and the Newman Center for Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana, from 1979-82. He spent eight years as a member of the Congregation of Xaverian Brothers, involved in secondary education. In 1991, he completed the doctorate program in ministry at Howard University School of Divinity in Washington, D.C., following a six-year tenure as university chaplain and director of campus ministry at the Catholic University of America. He was the chaplain for the Atlanta University Center, serving Morehouse, Morris Brown and Spelman Colleges and Clark Atlanta University for 30 years before retiring. He oversaw the construction of a permanent Catholic center there, The Lyke House. His hobbies are reading and listening to audio books. He also enjoys travel, calling a trip to Kenya very memorable. For Msgr. Branch, campus ministry was always fulfilling and rewarding. “I think I really knew that campus ministry was for me soon after I was ordained,” he said.

Father Ralph F. Olek, SM, 50 Years

Father Ralph Francis Olek, SM, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Benjamin and Emily Olek. He entered the seminary to become a Marist priest as a sophomore in high school. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in education at Georgia State University. He was ordained for the Society of Mary at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 15, 1974. Father Olek’s first assignment was at Marist School in Atlanta. He has served as a teacher and campus minister there. He also taught at St. Bede’s College in Christchurch, New Zealand, and ministered in parishes in Hawaii while on summer breaks. Father Olek also served as campus minister for the University of La Verne in California from 1989 to 1991. Currently an English teacher at Marist School, Father Olek said teaching seventh-grade students keeps him young, and that he’s loved his 46 years in education. “I knew I was supposed to teach all my life, and it has been a true blessing,” he said. While not in the classroom, he enjoys watching movies, reading and power walking.

Father Steven Yander, 50 Years

Father Steven Yander was born in Middle Village, Queens, New York, to Milton and Dorothy Yander. He attended St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore and then Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans for his master’s degree. After ordination on June 7, 1974, Father Yander began serving at Holy Family Church, Marietta, as a parochial vicar. From there he was assigned to St. John the Evangelist Church in Hapeville, and later, to Transfiguration Church, Marietta, and St. John Vianney Church, Lithia Springs. Father Yander’s first pastorate was at St. Anthony’s Church in Blue Ridge and its mission of Good Samaritan Church in Ellijay. During his seven years of service there, a new church was constructed. Father Yander served as pastor of Sacred Heart Church in downtown Atlanta for three years. He was a chaplain at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta for 25 years, where he introduced a grief support system. His hobbies include hiking and travel. He plans to go to Normandy, France. Father Yander says the most rewarding part of his priestly life has been “working with those who are terminally ill and comforting their families.” He first became interested in hospital chaplaincy after working with AIDS patients at Sacred Heart.

Father Carlos Mario Bustamante Agudelo, SDB, 25 Years

Father Carlos Mario Bustamante Agudelo, SDB, was born in Medellin, Colombia, and is a priest of the Salesians of St. John Bosco order. He is the son of José Rodrigo Bustamante Muñoz and Maria Yolanda Bustamante Agudelo. He was ordained to the priesthood on March 27, 1999. After ordination he served parishes and schools in Colombia until arriving in Atlanta in 2006. He was formally incardinated into the Archdiocese of Atlanta in September 2014. He is currently a parochial vicar at Our Lady of Americas Mission in Lilburn, where he has served since July 2010. He previously was a parochial vicar at St. John Neumann Church, Lilburn; St. Benedict Church, Duluth, and served as administrator of Divino Niño Jesús Mission in Duluth for three years. Father Bustamante Agudelo enjoys reading and taking strolls. He finds many aspects of the priesthood rewarding, particularly “the celebration of the Eucharist and the peace that I can see in the penitent after confession.”

Father John Francis Durkin Jr., 25 Years

Father John Francis Durkin Jr. is a native of Suwanee. He is the son of Jack and Claire Durkin. He attended seminary at Mount St. Mary in Maryland. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Atlanta in June 1999. He began his ministry as a parochial vicar at St. John Neumann Church, Lilburn, and then served as pastor of Christ Our Hope Church in Lithonia from 2002-2004. Father Durkin was chaplain at St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, for four years. He is currently pastor of St. Monica Church, Duluth, where he was assigned in 2006. Father Durkin’s undertakings there have included a campaign to renovate the sanctuary, narthex and nave to draw the focus to Christ, the altar and the tabernacle. Under his leadership, the community also built a parish center and the Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, Chapel for adoration. He enjoys reading, walking and watching sports. As a priest, he finds “celebrating the sacraments, teaching, praying, conversing and recreating with God’s people,” the most rewarding aspects of ministry.

Father Kevin J. Hargaden, 25 Years

Father Kevin J. Hargaden was born in Milledgeville to John and Mary Hargaden. He attended Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Atlanta on June 12, 1999. He began his ministry in the archdiocese as a parochial vicar at St. Joseph Church, Marietta. He was also a parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta; and St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceville. Father Hargaden was chaplain for Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell. His first pastorate was at St. Peter Church, LaGrange, and its mission St. Elizabeth Seton in Warm Springs. He also led the parish communities of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur; and St. Matthew Church in Tyrone, where he was pastor for more than a decade. He is the current pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Cartersville. Father Hargaden is an instructor for the diaconate formation program, was an advocate for the Province of Atlanta Court of Appeals and currently ministers as the spiritual assistant for the Secular Carmelites. His hobbies include hiking, reading and being a pilgrim. “Blessing people,” is the most rewarding part of being a priest, says Father Hargaden.

Father Brian J. Higgins, 25 Years

Father Brian J. Higgins was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Dunwoody. He is the son of Thomas and Mary Ellen Higgins. The priest earned a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education in 1989 from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Father Higgins then studied at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Maryland, obtaining a Master of Divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1999. He is currently the pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church in Dawsonville, having served there since 2010. He previously was the chaplain for Southern Catholic College. He also led the Office of Vocations for the Archdiocese of Atlanta from 2001-2007. Father Higgins began his ministry in the archdiocese as a parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. He enjoys camping, hunting and fishing as hobbies. He finds the “sacraments and the people” the most fulfilling part of his priestly ministry.

Father Cyriac Chandy Mattathilanickal, 25 Years

Father Cyriac Chandy Mattathilanickal, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, was born in Kerlala, India. He is the son of Joseph and Mariam and has six brothers and two sisters. After initial formation in India, Father Mattathilanickal went to the Philippines to complete major seminary studies. He was ordained on Feb. 5, 1999, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette. After ordination, he served as associate pastor of St. James Catholic Church in Santiago City, Philippines. In 2002, he was appointed associate pastor of St. James Catholic Church in Danielson, Connecticut. His next assignment was at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro, Massachusetts, to lead retreats. He eventually served as director of La Salette Retreat Center and the shrine. Father Mattathilanickal earned a master’s degree in pastoral ministry and spirituality from Boston College. He was chaplain of the Filipino community of the Archdiocese of Boston. After 12 years at the shrine, he was assigned to the Archdiocese of Atlanta at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Snellville, where he has been the pastor since 2017. He is a member of the consultative body of La Salette Provincial Administration. “Reconciliation is the charism of my community, and I believe that God has called me to preach the Good News and draw everyone closer to God through my life and ministry,” he said.

Father Fernando Molina Restrepo, 25 Years

Father Fernando Molina Restrepo was born in Anserma, Caldas, Colombia, to Maria Enoe Restrepo and Gildardo Luis Molina. He studied at Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 12, 1999. He began his ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta at Holy Trinity Church in Peachtree City. He also was a parochial vicar at St. Michael Church, Gainesville, and St. Joseph Church, Marietta. Father Molina Restrepo was administrator at Our Lady of the Americas Mission, Lilburn, and pastor at Christ Our King and Savior Church, Greensboro; St. Theresa Church, Douglasville; Transfiguration Church, Marietta; and most recently at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Alpharetta. As a priest, he has enjoyed helping people solve problems, especially married couples, and visiting the sick. “It is really touching,” he said about ministering to the sick and those in nursing homes. A bilingual priest, he loves being able to celebrate sacraments in two languages. Father Molina Restrepo’s hobbies include travel, movies, exercise, reading, parties and “all activities that build community.”

Father Thanh Liem Nguyen, 25 Years

Father Thanh Liem Nguyen is a native of Vietnam. He is the son of Thanh Long Nguyen and Kim Phan Thi Tran. His seminary studies were at St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois; and at Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland. Following his June 1999 ordination, Father Nguyen served at St. Michael Church, Gainesville, as a parochial vicar. He was pastor of St. Mary’s Church, Toccoa, and St. Catherine Labouré Mission from 2005-2009. He served as president of the Federation of Vietnamese Catholics in the USA from 2007-2011. He also conducted a special fundraising mission for retired priests of Vietnam for two years. His pastorates have included leading St. Francis of Assisi in Blairsville and St. Peter the Rock Church in Thomaston. Father Nguyen is the current pastor of St. James Church in Madison, appointed in 2020. Reading, gardening and haircutting are among the priest’s hobbies. Father Nguyen expressed gratitude for the support and love of his family and parishioners for 25 years. “Celebrating holy Mass and other sacraments and being with parishioners at their good times and bad,” are the most worthwhile parts of his priestly life.

Father Adrian C.H. Pleus, 25 Years

Father Adrian C.H. Pleus was born in Plandome, New York, to Albert Werner Pleus and Julie H. Pleus. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history, 1990, from University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee; a master’s degree in education, 1994, from University of Georgia, and then a Master of Divinity degree from Saint Vincent Seminary, Latrobe, Pennsylvania, in 1998. He was ordained a priest on June 5, 1999, in Atlanta. After ordination, Father Pleus was assigned as a parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw from 1999 to 2002. He then became pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Dallas, where he currently serves. The priest’s hobbies include hiking, sailing, skiing and cooking. For Father Pleus the most worthwhile aspects of his priesthood are “celebrating holy Mass, preaching, teaching and encouraging and awakening hope.”

Father Adam Blatt, Incardinated

Father Adam Blatt was incardinated into the Archdiocese of Atlanta at the afternoon Mass. Incardination refers to the practice of transferring allegiance from one diocesan church to another. Father Blatt was born in West Virginia and raised in Georgia. He spent six years in the Air Force before attending seminary in Chicago. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 2015. He spent four years at a Chicago parish, before returning to Georgia. Since his return, Father Blatt has ministered to the communities of St. Pius X Church in Conyers and Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch. He was assigned administrator of Christ Our King and Savior Church in Greensboro in May 2023.