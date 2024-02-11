Photo by Johnathon Kelso A family enjoys the Friday night fish fry during Lent 2023 at St. Thomas More Church.

Atlanta Lenten events mark season of prayer By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published February 11, 2024

ATLANTA—Lent begins on Feb. 14 this year with the observance of Ash Wednesday and continues through Good Friday.

In his Lenten message released Feb. 1, Pope Francis emphasized that it is a season of conversion and a time of freedom during which Christians seek to rediscover God’s call and promise.

“It is time to act, and in Lent, to act also means to pause. To pause in prayer, in order to receive the word of God, to pause like the Samaritan in the presence of a wounded brother or sister.”

Many parishes will offer expanded times for confession or offer reconciliation services. Check individual church websites for details on confession times.

Parishes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta have shared their Lenten missions and fish fry dinners to be held during the 40-day liturgical season:

LENTEN MISSIONS

40 HOURS OF DEVOTION RETREAT: Feb. 14-16. Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Pkwy, Peachtree Corners, is holding a “40 Hours of Devotion Retreat” beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14 at its 7 p.m. Mass and concluding with Vespers and Solemn Benediction on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. To mark the beginning of the 40 days of Lent, Father Herald Joseph Brock of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, will present three nightly talks at 7 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, touching on different aspects of the Eucharist: presence and Communion, sacrifice, a foretaste of Heaven. Confession will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 15, after the talk. Forty Hours of Devotion is a parish mission built around 40 hours of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Visit www.maryourqueen.com for details.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH LENTEN MISSION: Feb. 26-27; 6:30 p.m.; 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody. The Sisters of Reparation to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus will present a two-night program. Night one will be about the Divine Mercy—trusting in the limitless Mercy of God, followed by veneration of a first-class relic of St. Faustina. Night two will feature a program on Padre Pio, exploring his mystical life, his miracles, humility and how he worked for the benefit of souls all over the world. The night concludes with veneration of a first-class relic of the saint. Contact: Kitty Moots at divinemercy@allsaintsdunwoody.us.

CTK LENTEN MISSION: Feb. 26-28. Pick 8:40 a.m. or 7 p.m. The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. Lenten Mission: The Presence of God will help you and your families more easily discern the presence of God in your lives. Over three days, three friars of the Dominican order will reveal the ways that God makes himself present to us, culminating in a eucharistic service for families to personally encounter the Lord and his healing. Each night will include a powerful message on God’s presence, adoration and opportunities for confession. This free Lenten mission is open to the public; a voluntary offering to the Angelicum, the Dominican pontifical university, may be made. Speakers include Father Benedict Croell, OP, of the Angelicum, Rome; Father Lawrence Lew, OP, promoter general of the rosary, London; and Father Luke Vanberkum, OP, of St. Gertrude Church, Cincinnati. Contact: learn more at https://cathedralctk.com/presence.

LENTEN DAY OF REFLECTION: Sat, March 16; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Augustine Church, Father Jordi Rivero from “Love Crucified” will give a day of Reflection at St. Augustine Church, 11524 US-278, in Covington. The title of the program will be “A Love That Hurts.” Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. The event is free, and no reservations are required. For info call Erin at 770-312-2605.

DISCIPLES ON A MISSION: March 17-19; St. Ann Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta. Join the parish’s Lenten mission. How does God call us to live in our families, parish, and community as disciples of Christ? Chris Stewart and Tony Brant of Casting Nets Ministries will speak the language of evangelization, how it affects our relationship with God and others and how we can live fully alive. Contact: visit https://www.st-ann.org/parishmission2024 for information.

ASH WEDNESDAY

DIVINE MERCY MISSON: The church will have Ash Wednesday Masses Wed., Feb. 14 at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Divine Mercy Mission is located at 3542 Clairmont Rd NE in Brookhaven.

RECONCILIATION

TRANSFIGURATION CHURCH: The parish, located at 1815 Blackwell Rd, Marietta, will have a Lenten Penance Service with confessions offered on Wed, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

FISH FRYS

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus Council #11461 will have fish frys on Fridays during Lent from Feb. 16 to March 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Douthit Ferry Rd, Cartersville. The hours are 5 to 6:45 p.m. Eat-in or take-out dinners. The menu includes fish, fries, coleslaw, drinks and desserts. Dinners are $10 each and $35 for families. For more info https://www.stfac.org/koc/

ST. CLARE OF ASSISI CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus, Council #15966 will host fish fry dinners on Fridays during Lent at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road, Acworth. Dine-in and take-out from 5:30-7 p.m. Adult plates are $14 each with one entrée, hush puppies, two sides, drink and dessert. A child’s plate is $10 with one entrée, hush puppies, one side, drink and dessert. All are welcome.

ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas the Apostle Council #12386, will host fish fries the first five Fridays of Lent. Dinner will be in the Social Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4300 King Springs Rd, SE, Smyrna from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Fried tilapia for $11 and baked salmon for $13 will be the main dishes. Each plate will include hush puppies plus choice of two sides. Sides include green beans, rice, mac ‘n cheese, or coleslaw. Family of four tilapia dinners are $30.

ST. GERARD MAJELLA CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus at St. Gerard Church announce “Yummy Fish Frydays” from 4:40-7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 23 and March 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the church, 3049 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe. For $10, enjoy veggies, fish, hush puppies, a drink and dessert.

ST. MARGUERITE D’YOUVILLE CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus Council #12905 will have fish fry dinners every Friday in Lent through March 22 serving between 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the church, 85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville, in Floyd Farabaugh Open to everyone. Serving generous portions of fried white fish, grilled salmon, grilled mahi-mahi, fried shrimp and a fabulous seafood sampler with side items of French fries, homemade slaw, hushpuppies, iced tea and lemonade. They offer New England clam chowder, baked potatoes, and mac n’ cheese as other side dishes. A dessert table with home baked goods rounds out the offerings. Family Meal Deal and Child Plates available. Diners can eat at the church or get take-out. Contact: 770-318-4705.

ST. LUKE CHURCH: The Men of St. Luke will serve the 16th Annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners, beginning on Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the St. Luke Church’s Parish Hall located at 91 North Park Street, Dahlonega, across from Hancock Park. The dinners will continue every Friday in Lent. Chef Joel Pizzolato will oversee the preparation of the traditional fish fry menu with entrees of cod, salmon, fried shrimp, fish and chips, crab cakes and clam chowder with sides of baked potatoes, French fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and hush puppies. Drinks and desserts will also be available. There will also be a weekly “Chef’s Special” specially created and prepared by Chef Joel.

ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHURCH: Fish fry dinners will be each Friday of Lent from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 801 Tom Smith Rd, Lilburn. The cost is based on the selections. Children’s meals available. Menu includes fried/baked white fish; fried/grilled shrimp and clam chowder; French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, macaroni and cheese and salad. A dessert table is featured. Soft drinks, beer and wine are available.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: The All Saints Council #11402, Knights of Columbus, welcomes all to its annual fish frys at All Saints Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. The Knights serve dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. each of the seven Fridays: Feb. 9, 16 and 23, as well as March 1, 8, 15 and 22. The Knights serve an average of 1,200 meals in just three hours and meals are available for both eat-in and take-out from the gymnasium in the lower parking lot. Entrée choices: fried cod and shrimp, broiled cod and salmon; sides include made-from-scratch New England clam chowder, fries, macaroni and cheese, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, and hushpuppies. Kids meals are available. Cash, checks, and credit cards accepted for the meals. Desserts are available nightly (cash only). Iced tea and water are complimentary; cash bar for beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water. Proceeds benefit the various charities of the Knights of Columbus.

ST. OLIVER PLUNKETT CHURCH: Located at 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, St. Oliver Plunkett Church will have their dinners every Friday in Lent (except Good Friday) beginning Feb. 16. Serving hours are 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Family Center. Menu is baked or fried tilapia with a secret homemade batter, fish tacos, mac ‘n cheese, French fries, chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages. Prices are $12 for adults, and $5 for children (under 12). Adult beverages are also available. Call the parish office for information at 770-979-2500.

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHURCH: The men’s group of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church will have its fish fry every Friday in Lent, beginning Feb. 16. The hours are 6-8 p.m. and the dinners are held in the school’s cafeteria, adjacent to the church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta. The price is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for kids under 12, and kids 4 and under eat for free. Dine-in, outdoor dining and take-out will be available. Entree options are fried fish, broiled fish, and fish tacos with rice and beans. Sides are offered. Drink options will be water, tea and lemonade; wine and beer will be available with a donation. Keep your Lenten abstinence from meat in the company of your parish family.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL: The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the Lenten fish frys every Friday afternoon (Feb 16-Mar 22) from 5-7 p.m. in the family center. The menu has both fried fish and a different baked fish every week. Baked potato, French fries, hush puppies, mac and cheese, vegetables, coleslaw, soup and dessert. Adults, $11; Children 5-12, $6; family of four, $29. St. Michael the Archangel Church is located at 490 Arnold Mill Rd in Woodstock.

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus Council #4599 will have “Lenten Fish Fridays” in Marist Hall of St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St NW, Marietta. Diners have a choice of fried, baked or blackened fish with sides, iced tea and lemonade. The St. Vincent de Paul Society will have a Deluxe Dessert Table. Adult beverages available. The cost is $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages 3 to 13 years. Children 3 and younger eat for free. Tickets are available at the door with cash, check or Venmo payments accepted. The hours are 5:30-7 p.m.