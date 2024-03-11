Photo by Johnathon Kelso A family enjoys the Friday night fish fry during Lent 2023 at St. Thomas More Church in Decatur.

Atlanta Lenten events mark season of prayer By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published March 11, 2024

FISH FRY MAP A map of fish fry locations may be viewed at bit.ly/3SJdNLX.

ATLANTA—Lent began on Feb. 14 this year with the observance of Ash Wednesday and continues through Good Friday.

In his Lenten message released Feb. 1, Pope Francis emphasized that it is a season of conversion and a time of freedom during which Christians seek to rediscover God’s call and promise.

“It is time to act, and in Lent, to act also means to pause. To pause in prayer, in order to receive the word of God, to pause like the Samaritan in the presence of a wounded brother or sister.”

Many parishes will offer expanded times for confession or offer reconciliation services. Check individual church websites for details on confession times.

Parishes within the Archdiocese of Atlanta have shared their Lenten missions and fish fry dinners to be held during the 40-day liturgical season:

LENTEN MISSIONS

SEVEN SORROWS MISSION: March 11-13; 6 p.m. St. Joseph Church in Athens will host the three-night Lenten Mission on the Seven Sorrows of Mary. For details, visit www.stjosephathens.com at “Lenten Schedule 2024.” The church is at 958 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens.

LENTEN DAY OF REFLECTION: Sat, March 16; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Augustine Church, Father Jordi Rivero from “Love Crucified” will give a day of Reflection at St. Augustine Church, 11524 US-278, in Covington. The title of the program will be “A Love That Hurts.” Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. The event is free, and no reservations are required. For info call Erin at 770-312-2605.

DISCIPLES ON A MISSION: March 17-19; St. Ann Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta. Join the parish’s Lenten mission. How does God call us to live in our families, parish, and community as disciples of Christ? Chris Stewart and Tony Brant of Casting Nets Ministries will speak the language of evangelization, how it affects our relationship with God and others and how we can live fully alive. Contact: visit https://www.st-ann.org/parishmission2024 for information.

TERRIFIC TUESDAYS: Holy Cross Church will feature speakers each Tuesday of Lent with programs beginning at 7 p.m. They will each share a reflection on keeping a meaningful Lent. Three of the programs are in Spanish and three in English. The church is at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta. For more information, visit www.holycrossatlanta.org.

RECONCILIATION

HOLY CROSS CHURCH: Penance service is Tue, March 12, at 7 p.m. at the church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta.

ST. THOMAS MORE CHURCH: A penance service will be Wed, March 13 at 7 p.m. in the church, 636 West Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur.

OUR LADY OF THE MOUNT CHURCH: The church, at 1227 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, will offer reconciliation at 7 p.m. on Thur, March 14.

ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR: The penance service is Thur, March 14 at 7 p.m. The church is at 4633 Shiloh Rd, Cumming.

CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING: Mon, March 18; 6-7:30 p.m. in the Hyland Center of the Cathedral, 2699 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta. Dozens of priests will be available to hear confessions.

FISH FRYS

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus Council #11461 will have fish frys on Fridays during Lent from Feb. 16 to March 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Douthit Ferry Rd, Cartersville. The hours are 5 to 6:45 p.m. Eat-in or take-out dinners. The menu includes fish, fries, coleslaw, drinks and desserts. Dinners are $10 each and $35 for families. For more info https://www.stfac.org/koc/

ST. CLARE OF ASSISI CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus, Council #15966 will host fish fry dinners on Fridays during Lent at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 6301 Cedarcrest Road, Acworth. Dine-in and take-out from 5:30-7 p.m. Adult plates are $14 each with one entrée, hush puppies, two sides, drink and dessert. A child’s plate is $10 with one entrée, hush puppies, one side, drink and dessert. All are welcome.

ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas the Apostle Council #12386, will host fish fries the first five Fridays of Lent. Dinner will be in the Social Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4300 King Springs Rd, SE, Smyrna from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Fried tilapia for $11 and baked salmon for $13 will be the main dishes. Each plate will include hush puppies plus choice of two sides. Sides include green beans, rice, mac ‘n cheese, or coleslaw. Family of four tilapia dinners are $30.

ST. GERARD MAJELLA CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus at St. Gerard Church announce “Yummy Fish Frydays” from 4:40-7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 23 and March 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the church, 3049 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe. For $10, enjoy veggies, fish, hush puppies, a drink and dessert.

ST. MARGUERITE D’YOUVILLE CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus Council #12905 will have fish fry dinners every Friday in Lent through March 22 serving between 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the church, 85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville, in Floyd Farabaugh Open to everyone. Serving generous portions of fried white fish, grilled salmon, grilled mahi-mahi, fried shrimp and a fabulous seafood sampler with side items of French fries, homemade slaw, hushpuppies, iced tea and lemonade. They offer New England clam chowder, baked potatoes, and mac n’ cheese as other side dishes. A dessert table with home baked goods rounds out the offerings. Family meal deal and child plates available. Diners can eat at the church or get take-out.

ST. LUKE CHURCH: The Men of St. Luke will serve the 16th Annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners, beginning on Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the St. Luke Church’s Parish Hall located at 91 North Park Street, Dahlonega, across from Hancock Park. The dinners will continue every Friday in Lent. Chef Joel Pizzolato will oversee the preparation of the traditional fish fry menu with entrees of cod, salmon, fried shrimp, fish and chips, crab cakes and clam chowder with sides of baked potatoes, French fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and hush puppies. Drinks and desserts will also be available. There will also be a weekly “Chef’s Special” specially created and prepared by Chef Joel.

ST. MATTHEW CHURCH: The Lenten dinners are 5:30–7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. The church is located at 25 Wilkins Rd SW #3878, in Winder.

ST. JOHN NEUMANN CHURCH: Fish fry dinners will be each Friday of Lent from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 801 Tom Smith Rd, Lilburn. The cost is based on the selections. Children’s meals available. Menu includes fried/baked white fish; fried/grilled shrimp and clam chowder; French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, macaroni and cheese and salad. A dessert table is featured. Soft drinks, beer and wine are available.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: The All Saints Council #11402, Knights of Columbus, welcomes all to its annual fish frys at All Saints Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. The Knights serve dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. each of the seven Fridays: Feb. 9, 16 and 23, as well as March 1, 8, 15 and 22. The Knights serve an average of 1,200 meals in just three hours and meals are available for both eat-in and take-out from the gymnasium in the lower parking lot. Entrée choices: fried cod and shrimp, broiled cod and salmon; sides include made-from-scratch New England clam chowder, fries, macaroni and cheese, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, and hushpuppies. Kids’ meals are available. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. Desserts are available (cash only). Iced tea and water are complimentary; cash bar for beer, wine, soft drinks and bottled water. Proceeds benefit the various charities of the Knights.

ST. OLIVER PLUNKETT CHURCH: Located at 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, St. Oliver Plunkett Church will have their dinners every Friday in Lent (except Good Friday) beginning Feb. 16. Serving hours are 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Family Center. Menu is baked or fried tilapia with a secret homemade batter, fish tacos, mac ‘n cheese, French fries, chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages. Prices are $12 for adults, and $5 for children (under 12). Adult beverages are also available. Call the parish office for information at 770-979-2500.

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHURCH: The men’s group of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church will have its fish fry every Friday in Lent, beginning Feb. 16. The hours are 6-8 p.m. and the dinners are held in the school’s cafeteria, adjacent to the church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta. The price is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for kids under 12, and kids 4 and under eat for free. Dine-in, outdoor dining and take-out will be available. Entree options are fried fish, broiled fish, and fish tacos with rice and beans. Sides are offered. Drink options will be water, tea and lemonade; wine and beer will be available with a donation. Keep your abstinence from meat in the company of your parish family.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL: The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the Lenten fish frys every Friday afternoon (Feb 16-Mar 22) from 5-7 p.m. in the family center. The menu has both fried fish and a different baked fish every week. Baked potato, French fries, hush puppies, mac and cheese, vegetables, coleslaw, soup and dessert. Adults, $11; children 5-12, $6; family of four, $29. St. Michael the Archangel Church is located at 490 Arnold Mill Rd in Woodstock.

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus Council #4599 will have “Lenten Fish Fridays” in Marist Hall of St. Joseph Church, 87 Lacy St NW, Marietta. Diners have a choice of fried, baked or blackened fish with sides, iced tea and lemonade. The St. Vincent de Paul Society will have a Deluxe Dessert Table. Adult beverages available. The cost is $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages 3 to 13 years. Children 3 and younger eat for free. Tickets are available at the door with cash, check or Venmo payments accepted. The hours are 5:30-7 p.m.

TRANSFIGURATION CHURCH: The Lenten dinners are hosted on Fridays, Feb. 16-March 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. The church is located at 1815 Blackwell Rd, Marietta. The evenings of food and fellowship are held in the church’s Social Hall.

ST. THOMAS MORE CHURCH: The parish will have its Knights of Columbus fish fry dinners Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m. in Mulhern Hall. The church is located at 636 West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur.

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH: The church, located at 3401 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, has fish frys every Friday of Lent from 5-7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus sponsor the dinners in the Parish Center.

ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR CHURCH: The parish, located at 4633 Shiloh Rd, Cumming, has a Knights of Columbus fish fry every Friday Feb. 16-March 22. Hours are 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the Social Hall. Menu selections are baked or fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, vegetable, fish sticks and mac ‘n cheese Cost: $13 adult; $7 children. Drive through and dine in available.

HOLY CROSS CHURCH: Fish Fry dinners are from 5-7:30 p.m. in the parish hall with the Knights of Columbus as hosts. Dine-in will be available as well as to-go service. The church is located at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta.

CHRIST OUR KING AND SAVIOR CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus fish fry at Christ Our King and Savior will be Fridays: Feb. 23, March 8, March 22 from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Social Hall. The church is located at 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro. Fried or baked fish will be served with side items of fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, green beans, mac and cheese, cookies and beverages. Prices are $13 for adults; $6 for children under 12 and $32 for families.

ST. ANN CHURCH: Our Lady of LaSalette Knights of Columbus Council #8376 welcomes all to its annual Lenten fish dinners, 5-7 p.m. in LaSalette Hall each Friday through March 22. St. Ann is located at 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta. Pay at the door; dine-in, or to-go plates available at a cost of $15 per adult, $7 per child, $37 per family (max two adults/no child limit). The menu includes fried cod, baked tilapia (Cajun or lemon pepper), clam chowder, hush puppies, tater tots, coleslaw, green vegetables, macaroni and cheese, rolls, cakes and cookies, lemonade, iced tea and coffee. Beer and wine also available ($4 per ticket/$12 for four tickets). Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds benefit the various charities of the Knights.

MARY OUR QUEEN CHURCH: The Knights of Columbus invites all to join a Lenten Fish Fry each Friday night during Lent. The church is at 6260 The Corners Parkway, Peachtree Corners. Dinner is served (eat-in or take-out) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in St. Joseph’s Hall. Proceeds from the fry are used to help meet charitable needs in the community. The menu features a weekly fish platter special ($15) with sides in addition to standard menu choices of baked or fried cod dinner ($13), fried catfish dinner ($13), regular fish stick dinner ($12), and child’s fish stick dinner ($7). All dinners (except for the special) include slaw, hushpuppies, choice of potato (fries, baked white or sweet potato) and beverage. A la carte menu items include salad, clam chowder or seafood bisque, slice of homemade cheese pizza, baked potato, sweet potato and other items. The Women’s Guild will sell homemade desserts for $1 each.

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH: The church has a fish fry each Friday of Lent, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes. Hours are 5:30-8 p.m. The parish is at 958 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens.