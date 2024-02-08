Catholic Schools Week honorees celebrated at January Mass 

Photo by Jackie Holcombe Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., center, celebrated Mass Jan. 27 at St. Peter Chanel Church for the Catholic Schools Week honorees, selected by their peers. He was joined by Atlanta’s auxiliary bishops and Dr. Diane Starkovich, front second from right, superintendent of Catholic Schools in the archdiocese.

MORE INFO To learn about Catholic schools in Atlanta, visit archatl.com/offices/catholic-schools. For the 2023-24 school year, more than 10,500 students are enrolled in Catholic

schools in Atlanta. Parish preschools serve 2,500 children.

ROSWELL—Educators and students across the Archdiocese of Atlanta marked Catholic Schools Week Jan. 28-Feb. 3 as part of a national observance. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.”

Schools held special Masses, spelling and religion bees and events for students and their families.

As part of the annual observance, one staff member from each archdiocesan and independent school is recognized as an outstanding employee of the year, as well as a principal and preschool director. The honorees are selected by their peers.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., joined by auxiliaries Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Bishop John Tran celebrated a Mass in honor of the teachers and staff members Jan. 27 at St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell.

The 2023-24 honorees from the schools are:

Joe Miller, Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell

Melanie Barton, Christ the King School, Atlanta

Deacon Sami Jajeh, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School.

Pauline Battaglia, Holy Redeemer School, Johns Creek.

Christine Wallace, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, Atlanta.

Laura Holmes, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta.

Matthew Romano, Marist School, Atlanta.

Nathan Edwards, Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School, Athens.

Amy Aldrich, Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta.

Jill Lagomasino, Pinecrest Academy, Cumming.

Renee McDaniel, Queen of Angels School, Roswell.

Tara Casaburri. St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw.

Emily Snipes, St. John Neumann Regional School, Lilburn.

Monica Woodson, St. John the Evangelist School, Hapeville.

Alison Loyd, St. Joseph Parish School, Athens.

Beth Howard, St. Joseph School, Marietta.

Elizabeth Bierly, Saint Jude the Apostle School, Sandy Springs.

Kathleen Schenck, St. Mary’s Academy, Fayetteville.

Lindsey Lynn, St. Mary’s School, Rome.

Matthew Davis, St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur.

Alyson Metzler, St. Pius X High School, Atlanta.

Angela Benner, St. Thomas More School, Decatur.

Teresa Barnhill, Preschool Director of the Year, St. Michael the Archangel Church Preschool, Woodstock.

Jamie Arthur, Principal of the Year, Queen of Angels School, Roswell.