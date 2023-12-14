Catholic Charities Atlanta second collection December 24-25 

Photo Courtesy of Catholic Charities Atlanta Volunteers unload a truck packed with gifts Dec. 9 at the Northlake office of Catholic Charities Atlanta. CCA's Christmas Connection served more than 4,000 people this year.

VIDEO Watch a video about the work of Catholic Charities Atlanta, and its Christmas appeal, at vimeo.com/882479436.

ATLANTA—The second collection at Masses in the Archdiocese of Atlanta on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will support the mission of Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA).

CCA served more than 11,000 neighbors in need last year through more than 20 programs. The kindness of donors fuels their mission of compassion and service. Some of their services include financial counseling that leads struggling families to financial independence; veteran services for those who have given so much and now find themselves in desperate situations due to homelessness, depression and joblessness; and counseling for children who have suffered trauma.

In a letter to parishes, Catholic Charities Atlanta CEO Vanessa Russell said all donations help make a real impact.

“Catholic Charities Atlanta’s mission is to take families to another level by providing professional services that help families overcome obstacles and achieve a more self-sufficient life,” wrote Russell. “Thank you and your parish for supporting the mission of Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese over the past year.”

Donors may also contribute online through Dec. 31 for the second collection. Visit https://catholiccharitiesatlanta.org/support-us/christmas-appeal/ to give.

“Even on the darkest of days, one single light, one single person, one single parish can be the light that helps families move towards a new life—thank you for partnering with us. Together, we are making a difference,” said Russell.