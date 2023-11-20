Atlanta Save the date for #iGiveCatholic By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published November 20, 2023

TO GIVE Participate in the upcoming #iGiveCatholic campaign by visiting https://atlanta.igivecatholic.org/.

ATLANTA—Giving Tuesday is Nov. 28. The initiative, started in 2012, aims to celebrate generosity by spotlighting the work of nonprofits.

It is part of the initiative to aid charities after a day of giving thanks and three days of shopping deals.

#iGiveCatholic is part of the Giving Tuesday tradition. It is entering its seventh year after being brought to the archdiocese by the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia. There are nearly 100 opportunities to give to your favorite parish, school and ministry in the Atlanta Archdiocese. It began in the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 2014.

The day makes it easy to support one or more of the 96 Atlanta Catholic organizations participating in the annual campaign, with 33 ministries, 38 parishes and 25 schools.

Supporters in 2022 donated $922,000 to the #iGiveCatholic campaign in the Atlanta Archdiocese. Some 3,700 donors opened their wallets to support the diversity of charitable works of the church during the campaign. Schools in the archdiocese raised about 50 percent of the gifts, with the rest split between parishes and ministries.

The gifts aid a variety of projects across the 69-county archdiocese, from the largest parishes to small programs helping those in need.

The top four most significant gifts in 2022 went to schools, with Roswell’s Blessed Trinity High School getting support from 431 donors for the nearly $85,000 collected as part of the school’s annual fund.

The effort at Purification Heritage Center—called the “Cradle of Catholicity in Georgia”—raised $52,000 to pay for the next phase of construction of its welcome center.

“God has inspired the revitalization of the oldest Catholic settlement in Georgia into a sacred place of beauty and peace where you can seek, find, and renew faith,” according to its website.

At Duluth’s St. Monica Church, the day’s proceeds of $31,000 were earmarked to aid its sister parish, Sacre Coeur, in Haiti. The project is to install a safe, purified drinking water system at the church. Its goal for the upcoming Giving Tuesday is to collect $50,000 to continue the public health effort.

Anyone can participate in #iGiveCatholic by visiting www.igivecatholic.org, searching for participating organizations by name, diocese, or cause (e.g., “campus ministry,” “homelessness and housing,” “immigration and refugee services,” “pro-life,” etc.) and donating to one or more ministries.