OSV News photo/Nancy Wiechec Advent candles and a wreath help bring focus to the time before the coming of our Lord. Each candle represents a week of Advent.

Atlanta Advent events announced By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published November 30, 2023

ATLANTA—Advent begins Sunday, Dec. 3 and is the beginning of a new liturgical year. Symbolized by the color purple, the season of Advent includes the four Sundays and weekdays leading up to Christmas.

Please share your parish’s penance services and events to be published in the Dec. 14 print edition by emailing to editor@georgiabulletin.org with “Advent Event” in the subject line.

From penance services to programs of lessons and carols, here’s a sampling of upcoming events marking this season of reflection:

ADVENT LESSONS AND CAROLS: Sat, Dec. 2; 7 p.m. St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Rd, Woodstock. This evening of Scripture and singing is open to all. Enjoy a cookie reception afterward in the family center. Admission is one dozen cookies.

MEN’S ADVENT EVENING: Tue, Dec. 5; 5:30-9 p.m. Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Dr., Sandy Springs. The evening of reflection is directed by Jim Fleming, SJ. Gear up for a meaningful Advent by joining this evening in preparation for the celebration of his miraculous birth. Dinner will be offered starting at 5:30 and formal reflections will begin at 6:30. Discover or rediscover the ways of praying, including imaginative prayer with seasonal tales from the Bible, centering prayer and peaceful meditation. There will be opportunities for reconciliation and communion. Contact: to register, visit https://bit.ly/3MgmoTN.

ADVENT PENANCE SERVICE: Tue, Dec. 5; 7 p.m.; Transfiguration Church, 1815 Blackwell Rd, Marietta. All are welcome to attend this bilingual Advent penance service. Contact: Vivana Arias at varias@transfiguration.com for information.

ADVENT DAY OF REFLECTION: Wed, Dec. 6; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center, 6700 Riverside Dr., Sandy Springs. Directed by Andy and Sarah Otto. Come to Ignatius House for a day of prayer and reflection. Refreshment awaits body, mind, and spirit. Your retreat directors will lead the prayer and contemplation during this Advent Day of Reflection and will present sacred words to ponder. Check-in begins at 8:30 am, when a light breakfast is available. The program begins in the Chapel promptly at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at midday. The day concludes at 3 p.m. after Mass. To register: https://bit.ly/46GO38L.

ST. LUKE COOKIE WALK: Fri, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sat, Dec. 9p 10 a.m.-7 p.m. St. Luke Church, 91 N. Park St, Dahlonega. Purchase a Christmas tin for $12 and fill it with delicious homemade cookies. Pre-made platters will also be available.

ARCHDIOCESAN CHOIR ADVENT PROGRAM: Fri, Dec. 15; 7:30 p.m.; St. Andrew Church, 635 Riverside Dr., Roswell. This program of lessons and carols will be presented by the Archdiocesan Choir, whose members represent many parishes. The choir is led by conductor Donal Noonan of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The program theme is “Be still, the child is near.” Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., will preside. Contact: archchoir@archatl.com for more information.

MARY OUR QUEEN LESSONS AND CAROLS: Fri, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.; Mary Our Queen Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway, Peachtree Corners. Scripture passages recount the fall of mankind, the promise of the Messiah and the anticipation of the Nativity of Christ. Each lesson is followed by a choral piece, soloist, or congregational carol that helps all reflect on the Scripture message. The service will feature MOQ’s Adult Choir, Schola Choir and Youth Choir accompanied by the organist and the MOQ instrument ensemble. Free and open to all. Contact: 770-416-0002 or visit www.maryourqueen.com for details.