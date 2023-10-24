Photo Courtesy of Floriani Floriani, a men’s vocal ensemble is dedicated to preserving the beauty of sacred music. The group will be in Atlanta from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 for Masses and workshops.

Atlanta Floriani to visit Atlanta Archdiocese By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published October 24, 2023

MORE INFO For more information, visit www.floriani.org or call Suzanne Holtkamp at 770-318-3538.

ATLANTA—Floriani, a men’s vocal ensemble dedicated to serving the church and saving the culture through the beauty of sacred music, will visit the Archdiocese of Atlanta Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

Ensemble members Graham Crawley, Joseph Daly, Thomas Quackenbush and Giorgio Navarini, will provide music at Masses, conduct workshops and host a conference.

On Sun., Oct. 29, the group will sing at Masses at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 9, a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The Cathedral is located at 2699 Peachtree Rd, NE, Atlanta.

Floriani’s members will conduct workshops at St. John Bosco Academy on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to culminate in an All Saints’ Mass. On Sat., Nov. 4, the ensemble will sing for Mass at Purification Cemetery in Sharon at 10 a.m.

They will provide music for Mass at Mary Our Queen Church on Sun., Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. A Nov. 5 concert is planned at Mary Our Queen at 2 p.m. Mary Our Queen is located at 6260 The Corners Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

“We are so very blessed to have them here in the Atlanta area,” shared organizer Suzanne Holtkamp. “They have hearts for teaching young people.”

The group will be performing at the National Eucharistic Congress in 2024 in Indianapolis.

“They sound like angels. It’s really awe inspiring.” said Holtkamp.