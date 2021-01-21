St. Catherine of Siena student shares winning MLK essay

CNS photo/Yoichi Okamoto, courtesy LBJ Library The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. smiles during a talk with U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, not pictured, in this undated photo. Pope Francis paid tribute to the activist's vision in a message to a conference organized by the Rev. Bernice King, youngest daughter of the slain civil rights leader.

“They will be called oaks of justice, the planting of the Lord to show His glory” Isaiah 61:3. God revealed Himself through prophets just as He reveals His truth through the people around us. It is important that we never forget our strength in God, in our friends and relatives, and in given examples of people who have taught us the importance of humility, love, and human dignity.

“Oaks of justice.” We can see the symbolism in this, because under a tree we are given protection by the canopy, and a sense of permanence because of the roots. Justice is the Lord’s righteousness. We find permanence, protection, and righteousness in our faith in God, in each other, and in others’ examples such as Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King led an incredible, impactful life. His drive to bring humanity together in equality helps us recognize the importance of humility, love, and respect because of human dignity. Jesus also reminds us of the vitality of our dignity and how God loves all of us equally. We can serve as examples and encourage others to fight for justice as living signs of God’s love, mercy, peace, and joy by striving to remember and remind others of the dignity we all have. This can be done by being mindful of how we communicate, and ensuring we are bringing others up, not down. If we work together to realize our faults or habits, we can become a complete community of strong oaks for the Lord to show His glory.