Sister Nora Ryan, OP, dies December 22

Photo By Michael Alexander In this 2013 photo, Sinsinawa Dominican Sister Nora Ryan poses with fourth-graders (l-r) Yak Yak of Sudan and Zin Ti San and Ruby Zalin of Burma after a game of Sight Word Bingo. For several years Sister Nora served as a volunteer tutor at the International Community School, Decatur.

SINSINAWA, Wisc.—Sister Nora Ryan, OP, died on December 22 at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. She was 87 years old.

She was born July 19, 1933, to George and Nora (Cox) Ryan, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the sixth of 14 children. She is survived by two brothers and two sisters.

Nora was kind, fun-loving and the queen of hospitality throughout her life. Sister Nora taught in Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Alabama and South Carolina. She was a pastoral associate in Georgia and Florida.

After chaplaincy training, she served at Grady Memorial Hospital and in HIV/AIDS ministry for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. She was a tutor at the International Community School in Decatur, serving refugee children. Sister Nora was a central figure in the creation of Penn Avenue House that welcomed full-time volunteers, sisters, immigrants and many others who sought a faith-filled community to call home. She also worked with Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty and StandUp for Kids, an organization that fights for an end to the trafficking of children.

In a 2013 interview with The Georgia Bulletin on her 60th jubilee, Sister Nora talked about her work. It may seem “radical,” she said, but really it is in keeping with the Sinsinawa congregation’s mission “to make a more holy and just church.”

The Sinsinawan Dominicans’ mission is to serve the poor and less privileged.

“I’ve embraced that mission,” said Sister Nora.

Funeral services were held in Sinsinawa. Online condolences may be left at www.millerfhed.com.